    Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

Secy. of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for Covid-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. NBC's Mike Memoli has details.May 4, 2022

