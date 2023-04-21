IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression 

    College program teaches students how to become resilient

  • How to cultivate friendships as an adult

  • 'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing

  • Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media

  • Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

  • Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico

  • Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit

  • Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts

  • Lady Gaga’s mom talks supporting mental health in teens

  • CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high

  • Sen. John Fetterman checks into Walter Reed for depression

  • New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

  • 'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

  • This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

  • Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression 

Magic mushrooms are considered illegal on the federal level, however, some states are beginning to allow the legal and recreational use of psilocybin. NBC’s Maura Barrett shares the story of how some moms are using it to help with their anxiety and depression. April 21, 2023

