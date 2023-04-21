Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression 

- Now Playing
Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression03:48
- UP NEXT
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44
'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing02:10
Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media27:15
Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes03:40
How social media is impacting mental health among teens05:11
Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico01:38
Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit01:37
Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts05:00
Lady Gaga’s mom talks supporting mental health in teens05:25
CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high02:58
Sen. John Fetterman checks into Walter Reed for depression02:04
New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death03:06
'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack03:48
CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence02:09
This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise04:41
Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies02:11
Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide03:19
A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.02:38
- Now Playing
Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression03:48
- UP NEXT
College program teaches students how to become resilient04:19
How to cultivate friendships as an adult04:44
'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing02:10
Teens Under Pressure: Mental Health & Social Media27:15
Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes03:40
Play All