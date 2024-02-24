Spain apartment complex fire kills at least 10

- Now Playing
Spain apartment complex fire kills at least 1002:22
- UP NEXT
On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on02:11
White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death00:37
At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza01:00
Police give details of murder charges faced by a Sydney police officer01:03
Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain00:40
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list06:52
Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference03:47
Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity02:59
Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader01:41
Video shows partial bridge collapse after ship collision in China00:38
Lessons learned about Ukraine need to be applied to Taiwan, Rep. Gallagher says01:10
Deadly shooting on a highway near Jerusalem00:46
Honduras ex-president on trial for allegedly running country as 'narco state'03:13
Time is ticking for owners of huge cuckoo clock collection01:50
King Charles III references cancer diagnosis as he meets with U.K. prime minister00:55
‘War has robbed us of everything’: Kids protest in Gaza, calling for cease-fire01:28
Concerns grow over racism within artificial intelligence04:31
Eddie Izzard opens up about life, identity and performing ‘Hamlet’04:39
- Now Playing
Spain apartment complex fire kills at least 1002:22
- UP NEXT
On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on02:11
White House announces new sanctions against Russia after Navalny death00:37
At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza01:00
Police give details of murder charges faced by a Sydney police officer01:03
Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain00:40
Play All