Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms
01:59
The Supreme Court is taking up a challenge to a California law that requires pork sold in the state must be sourced from pigs raised in "humane conditions." NBC News' Pete Williams reports.March 28, 2022
Now Playing
Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms
01:59
UP NEXT
Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count
02:11
Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces
02:24
Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning
04:17
Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company
03:49
Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court