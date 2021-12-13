'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections03:43
Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition04:14
Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department03:08
California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships04:27
Migrants flock to Arizona border as ‘Remain in Mexico’ restarts02:57
Toy CEO behind LOL Surprise details struggle to stock shelves before Christmas02:57
Travis Scott talks ‘hurt’ in first interview since fatal concert03:46
Jussie Smollett found guilty of falsely reporting hate crime03:02
Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions15:10
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography02:48
Federal appeals court rejects Trump request to block release of White House documents03:29
Inequality, misinformation among issues leading to low vaccine rates in Africa03:01
Starbucks employees vote to unionize in Buffalo, first U.S. location to do so04:04
Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage02:01
Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial00:24
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gives emotional testimony in Kim Potter trial03:07
Cellist quits job to perform in NYC subway dressed like Marie Antoinette01:31
Small Business Admin. head Guzman on 'shuttered venue' relief bill02:57
Experts look to fentanyl test strips amid record-high overdose deaths04:46
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
After a string of deadly tornadoes tore through six states, survivors in the Midwest are picking up the pieces and trying to move forward amid the devastating destruction. Dec. 13, 2021
'It's heartbreaking:' Survivors speak about tornadoes, destruction caused by storms01:56
'I'm finally being seen': NYC to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections03:43
Efforts to ease California affordable housing crisis face local opposition04:14
Feds bust 'modern-day slavery' ring, 24 people indicted by Justice Department03:08
California business provides supplies to backlogged cargo ships04:27
Migrants flock to Arizona border as ‘Remain in Mexico’ restarts02:57