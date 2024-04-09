IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident
April 9, 202405:29

  • British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say

    00:51

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago

    00:43

  • The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark

    01:50

  • British man completes challenge to run length of Africa

    01:04

  • Biden is working to prevent escalation in Iran, Sen. Schumer says

    00:55

  • How Taiwan has improved its earthquake preparedness over 25 years

    02:21

  • Rescue efforts underway for stranded victims in Taiwan national park

    02:08

  • Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

    06:29

  • Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers

    01:39

  • Israeli military accepts ‘full responsibility’ for killing WCK aid workers

    01:40

  • Desperate search for trapped earthquake victims in Taiwan

    01:38

  • Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu

    02:27

  • Brothers half a world apart start Gaza soup kitchen to feed those caught in war

    01:44

  • Gazan father bids tearful farewell to dead wife and daughters

    01:29

  • Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

    01:09

  • American tourist killed by charging elephant during African safari

    01:53

NBC News NOW

Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

05:29

Police in Quito, Ecuador, stormed the Mexican embassy and arrested Ecuador’s former vice president. Now Mexico has severed diplomatic ties with Ecuador, saying the raid violated international law.April 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • British man runs nearly 10,000 miles along the length of Africa

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    Tensions rising between Mexico and Ecuador over embassy incident

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say

    00:51

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen calls out 'artificially cheap Chinese products' and voices concern over TikTok

    01:49

  • Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago

    00:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All