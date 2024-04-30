IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’
April 30, 202407:51
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

    02:47

  • ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

    05:43

  • U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

    01:56

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

    01:47

  • ‘We preserve the historical record’: Kelly O’Donnell highlights importance of free press during WHCD

    02:21

  • Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests

    01:02

  • Sen. Kaine says U.S. must help ‘Israel defend itself’ after calls to withhold aid: Full interview

    07:31

  • McConnell says he stands by ‘everything’ he said after January 6th

    00:43

  • McConnell doesn’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump: I said ‘I would support the nominee’

    01:13

  • McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes

    02:00

  • 'What protected me was the innocence of a child': Ruby Bridges reflects on 1960 school integration

    30:02

  • McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview

    18:54

  • ‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned

    01:33

  • Tennessee governor signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns

    04:13

  • Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters

    04:45

  • Former Trump lawyer: Trump 'can't take the stand' in hush money case

    08:45

  • Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns

    05:36

  • McConnell says Zelenskyy acknowledged GOP’s ‘big challenge’ on Ukraine aid during conversation

    00:35

Meet the Press

GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

07:51

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) explains why he supports Speaker Johnson despite opposing the Ukraine aid bill. He joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the division within the House Republican conference.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

    02:47

  • ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

    05:43

  • U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

    01:56

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

    01:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All