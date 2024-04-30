IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Phoenix toddler dies after bounce house goes airborne from strong wind
April 30, 202400:56

  • Jewish students say they feel 'terrified' during protests at Washington University

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Phoenix toddler dies after bounce house goes airborne from strong wind

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

    06:56

  • Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'

    02:22

  • Protesters lift supplies into Columbia's barricaded Hamilton Hall

    00:33

  • Police identify suspect in Charlotte shootout that killed four officers

    02:51

  • Columbia restricting access to campus as ‘safety measure’

    00:25

  • Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

    00:28

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • What we know about the 4 officers killed in the Charlotte shooting

    02:37

  • Bodycam shows Maryland students running from a shooting on 'senior skip day'

    00:48

  • Demonstrations at Columbia University escalate as protesters occupy part of campus

    00:58

  • Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds

    02:00

  • Immigrant from Laos speaks after winning $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

    02:08

  • Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12

  • At least 5 killed after violent tornado outbreak

    02:05

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Cat survives unintended 600-mile journey, living up to its 9 lives

    01:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

  • Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police

    02:37

NBC News Channel

Phoenix toddler dies after bounce house goes airborne from strong wind

00:56

Two-year-old Bodhi Naaf was the child of firefighter Karl Naaf and his wife Cristy, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family. KPNX's Gabriella Bachara reports.April 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Jewish students say they feel 'terrified' during protests at Washington University

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Phoenix toddler dies after bounce house goes airborne from strong wind

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

    06:56

  • Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'

    02:22

  • Protesters lift supplies into Columbia's barricaded Hamilton Hall

    00:33

  • Police identify suspect in Charlotte shootout that killed four officers

    02:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All