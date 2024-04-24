Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade

- Now Playing
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade04:09
- UP NEXT
Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you04:33
Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?01:33
How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb04:12
Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling04:50
Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk03:26
How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards03:23
Robots cook your burger and fries at this new California fast food restaurant02:29
Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street02:28
Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears04:47
Powerball ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon00:34
Simple ways to spend less and help the planet04:49
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winning ticket sold00:42
How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches04:52
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history00:26
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike02:34
AT&T says data of 73 million customers leaked on dark web00:24
Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike03:14
Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme03:03
- Now Playing
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade04:09
- UP NEXT
Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you04:33
Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?01:33
How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb04:12
Sports league scandals highlight risks of gambling04:50
Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate on $56 billion pay deal for Elon Musk03:26
Play All