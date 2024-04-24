IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade
April 24, 2024
Elon Musk's company Tesla has seen its biggest drop in revenue in over a decade by nine percent, according to the company's recent first quarter earnings report. This comes after the company faced several layoffs. April 24, 2024

