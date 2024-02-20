IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands rally in Mexico to 'protect democracy' ahead of election
Feb. 20, 202403:13
    Thousands rally in Mexico to 'protect democracy' ahead of election

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Mexico to protest proposed changes to election laws ahead of the presidential election in 2024. NBC News’ Glad Venegas reports that protesters also expressed anger against the country’s current administration after an uptick in criminal violence that left thousands of people dead.Feb. 20, 2024

    Thousands rally in Mexico to 'protect democracy' ahead of election

