IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary
Feb. 25, 202401:00

  • Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

    02:01

  • Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary

    02:43

  • GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina

    01:47

  • Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

    01:39

  • Nikki Haley echoes past criticisms of Trump in 2024

    01:44

  • 2024 campaigns court Black women voters in South Carolina primary

    01:53

  • Why the Haley campaign may expect to lose the South Carolina primary

    01:49

  • Lara Trump says GOP voters would support RNC paying Trump’s legal bills

    00:50

  • Nikki Haley sides with Alabama court decision on frozen embryos

    02:34

  • Haley vows to press on with presidential campaign

    01:40

  • Haley vows to stay in the race: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    01:45

  • Nikki Haley: Trump has become 'diminished,' 'unhinged' since 2016

    06:45

  • Democrat Tom Suozzi wins N.Y. special election to replace George Santos

    01:23

  • Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’

    22:39

  • Jared Kushner says he would not join a second Trump administration

    03:39

  • Haley to Trump: Why should ‘military families trust you?’

    01:03

  • Nikki Haley loses Nevada Republican primary to nobody

    04:12

  • Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada GOP primary

    00:59

NBC News NOW

Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary

01:00

Former President Trump spoke to supporters after he was projected to win the South Carolina Republican presidential primary. Trump was joined on stage by South Carolina lawmakers and officials.Feb. 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks after being projected to win South Carolina GOP primary

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

    02:01

  • Haley's campaign manager says she will 'fight for every inch' in the GOP primary

    02:43

  • GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina

    01:47

  • Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary

    01:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All