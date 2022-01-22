U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

The U.S. stock market closed with their worst week since 2020 with the Dow off 450 points, S&P down 85 points, and the Nasdaq dropping over 2%. NBC News’ Kristina Partsinevelos joins the show to discuss why the market’s performance is the worst since the onset of the pandemic. Jan. 22, 2022
