IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

    05:20

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Glitch in government's Covid test website not allowing some to order kits

    02:37

  • I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

    02:52

  • Federal judge approves deal to resolve Puerto Rico's bankruptcy

    02:04

  • Saudi-led air strikes target sites in Yemen causing unknown number of deaths

    00:36

  • Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism

    03:53

  • CDC says boosters are 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from omicron

    00:33

  • Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter

    10:49

  • USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities

    00:32

  • New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes

    02:05

  • Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges

    02:33

  • Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68

    00:18

  • How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy

    05:05

  • NASA’s James Webb space telescope to travel one million miles from Earth

    03:49

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: Wearable Covid detectors and Oscar Mayer face masks

    02:27

  • Washington, D.C., to open Covid community centers as cases surge

    03:52

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • Supreme Court declined to order Texas abortion case back to the original judge

    01:19

NBC News NOW

U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

03:16

The U.S. stock market closed with their worst week since 2020 with the Dow off 450 points, S&P down 85 points, and the Nasdaq dropping over 2%. NBC News’ Kristina Partsinevelos joins the show to discuss why the market’s performance is the worst since the onset of the pandemic. Jan. 22, 2022

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

    05:20

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Glitch in government's Covid test website not allowing some to order kits

    02:37

  • I Am Vanessa Guillén Act: Military enacts historic sexual harassment and abuse reforms

    02:52

  • Federal judge approves deal to resolve Puerto Rico's bankruptcy

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All