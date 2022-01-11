IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Washington Post creates database of members of Congress who owned slaves

06:35

The Washington Post has created a database of members of Congress who owned enslaved people, including Rebecca Latimer Felton who served in the Senate in 1922 and was the last known senator to have owned enslaved people. Joshua Johnson talks with Julie Z. Weil about the project. Jan. 11, 2022

