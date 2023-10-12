IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli tanks move toward Gaza border ahead of ground invasion

  • Video captures explosion as Israeli missile hits Gaza City

    White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    WATCH: Student Rahaf Abuzarifa shared a video on social media showing life under fire in Gaza

  • Drone video reveals the huge scale of destruction in Gaza City caused by Israeli bombardments

  • American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages

  • Gaza City faces a humanitarian crisis as power plant shuts down

  • 'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu

  • What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

  • US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership

  • Israel builds up troops at Gaza border ahead of ground invasion

  • ‘We want a signal of life’: U.S. family desperate for news of two loved ones they fear were kidnapped by Hamas

  • Israeli troops, tanks deployed along the Lebanese border amid tensions

  • Residents of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip recover victims of an Israeli bombardment and search for loved ones

  • Watch: Residents in Holon sing Israeli anthem from their balconies

  • UNRWA director loses contact with family in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu and opposition leader form emergency unity government

  • Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid Hamas attack images

  • The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives

  • U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed to reporters that 27 Americans have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war and the number of accounted for stands at 14.Oct. 12, 2023

