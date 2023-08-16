IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Fulton County is using the RICO act to charge Trump in 2020 election case

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea media confirms country has detained U.S. Private Travis King

    01:22

  • Inflation driving business boom at dollar stores

    05:18

  • Hawaii state toxicologist urges caution amid wildfire cleanup

    04:22

  • 'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher says adoption by Tuohy family was a lie

    03:34

  • Hawaii wildfire survivor: 'There's nothing left of my home'

    03:56

  • Lahaina woman says she did not receive alerts the area was on fire

    03:37

  • Researchers work to create white paint to combat warming temperatures from climate change

    04:17

  • Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma settlement protecting Sackler family

    01:43

  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has a few thoughts on Trump and Biden

    04:18

  • Breaking into China's job market amid record-high youth unemployment

    04:52

  • Hawaii ‘never anticipated’ hurricane winds to fuel deadly wildfire, Lt. Gov. Luke says

    04:18

  • Mississippi grocery tax adds up costs for consumers, impacting Governor race

    04:21

  • Uncertainty and protests: Go behind the scenes during the Niger military takeover with Courtney Kube

    07:33

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to regulate ghost guns

    01:58

  • Three charged with assault connected to viral Alabama riverfront brawl

    03:43

  • Alabama riverfront brawl witness reacts to fight

    03:45

  • Trump lawyers request to narrow special counsel’s proposed protective order in 2020 election probe

    03:44

  • Twitch streamer's giveaway turns into chaos in Manhattan

    03:52

  • Nikki Haley: 'I'm tired of commenting on every Trump drama'

    03:43

NBC News NOW

Why Fulton County is using the RICO act to charge Trump in 2020 election case

03:08

The newest charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 others include the RICO act, a federal law that nearly three dozen states copied to combat a specific kind of crime. NBC News' Hallie Jackson breaks down what the act is and why it's being used against Trump. Aug. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Why Fulton County is using the RICO act to charge Trump in 2020 election case

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea media confirms country has detained U.S. Private Travis King

    01:22

  • Inflation driving business boom at dollar stores

    05:18

  • Hawaii state toxicologist urges caution amid wildfire cleanup

    04:22

  • 'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher says adoption by Tuohy family was a lie

    03:34

  • Hawaii wildfire survivor: 'There's nothing left of my home'

    03:56
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All