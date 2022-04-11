IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Witches look to restore negative reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

    01:53

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

    04:04

  • Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

    03:04

  • Prosecutors argue two men charged with posing as federal agents were 'serious threat'

    03:30

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

    03:56

  • Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16

  • Turkey to move trial for suspects accused in killing of journalist to Saudi Arabia

    03:29

NBC News NOW

Witches look to restore negative reputation after centuries of persecution

03:57

A new campaign is working to restore the reputation of witches, a group that has been persecuted throughout history, with Scotland’s first minister calling medieval witch trials an “injustice on a colossal scale.” NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the details on the feminist movement within the witch community.April 11, 2022

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Witches look to restore negative reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All