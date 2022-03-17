IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

    03:22

  • Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

    02:06

  • Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow

    01:26

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

    03:22

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases surge in China and Europe

    03:36

  • Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran

    02:51

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru

    02:17

  •  Record-high gas prices boosting gas theft across the U.S.

    03:06

  • New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody

    03:57

  • Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

    03:14

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires

    04:34

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

  • Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

03:13

As reports of more civilian casualties emerge from key Ukrainian cities, President Zelenskyy pleaded with German lawmakers for support one day after making an emotional speech to Congress. NBC News’ Molly Hunter explains what the Ukrainian president said to Germany’s parliament.March 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

    03:22

  • Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as White House Covid response coordinator

    02:06

  • Biden to hold call with China's president tomorrow

    01:26

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

    03:22

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All