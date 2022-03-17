Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’
03:13
As reports of more civilian casualties emerge from key Ukrainian cities, President Zelenskyy pleaded with German lawmakers for support one day after making an emotional speech to Congress. NBC News’ Molly Hunter explains what the Ukrainian president said to Germany’s parliament.March 17, 2022
