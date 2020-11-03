Biden hits key swing states in fight for final votes, Trump sticks to lower-key Election Day schedule

WASHINGTON — Polls were opening across the country Tuesday morning after a highly contentious presidential campaign, with voters deciding whether to re-elect President Donald Trump for another four years or elect Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The final day of the election cycle comes amid a deeply divided nation and after a record-breaking nearly 100 million early votes cast either through early voting at polls or through mail-in ballots. As millions more Americans cast their ballots Tuesday, the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen with 40 states seeing a 25 percent rise in cases in the last two weeks. In total the U.S. has had 9.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 232,000 have died. According to the NBC News Polling Average, Biden leads Trump nationally 51.5 percent to 44.4 percent.

Trump will spend part of Election Day visiting the Republican National Committee annex office in Arlington, Virginia, which also houses campaign staff. He’s scheduled to arrive around 10 a.m. ET and is expected to stay for about an hour, according to the official White House schedule. He’ll then return to the White House where he’s planning to spend election night as the results start rolling in.

In a phone interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday morning, Trump said he also plans to make a series of calls to "very loyal" and "very important" people. He suggested that Biden's last-minute campaign stops Tuesday indicate that his campaign is nervous about losing the election.

When asked when he might declare victory, Trump said, "I think we'll have victory, but only when there's victory, and there's no reason to play games." He added he has a "very, very solid chance of winning."

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, is taking advantage of the final hours of the campaign to get out the vote in states that Trump won in 2016, whose electoral votes could be the key to winning.

Before leaving for the final events of his campaign, the former vice president and some of his family members attended a church service at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church just after 7 a.m. ET in Wilmington. While there, he visited the gravesite of his son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.

Biden traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he's visiting his hometown of Scranton, and will later travel to Philadelphia, where his campaign headquarters has been based, according to the former vice president’s daily schedule.

Jill Biden will spend Tuesday campaigning for her husband in two other critical swing states that Trump carried in 2016. She’s scheduled to attend a get-out-the-vote event in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a canvass kickoff in Tampa. She’ll then visit a polling site in Cary, North Carolina.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Biden’s vice presidential nominee, is scheduled to rally voters Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

After polls close and results come in Tuesday evening, Biden is expected to address the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, joined by his wife and Harris and her husband.

In the wee hours of the morning, Trump kicked off Election Day after returning to the White House from the campaign trail by tweeting a video montage of him dancing to the song “YMCA” at some of his recent rallies and encouraging people to vote.

The first round of polls close at 7 p.m. ET in six states including Georgia, which has become a swing state for the first time in decades. A growing and diverse population in the region surrounding Atlanta has put this historically red state into play for the Democrats.