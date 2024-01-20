Election 2024 live updates: Trump and Nikki Haley campaign ahead of the New Hampshire primary

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are stumping in New Hampshire three days out from the state's primary.
- A new tracking poll shows Trump is maintaining his double-digit lead over Haley in the Granite State.
- Haley plans to air an atypically long three-minute TV ad on the eve of Tuesday's primary.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking past New Hampshire, spending the day campaigning in South Carolina.
Haley to air 3-minute closing TV ad in N.H.
Haley’s campaign will air a three-minute TV ad in New Hampshire on Monday as part of her closing argument to voters on the eve of the state's primary.
The ad features Cindy Warmbier, whose son, Otto, was murdered by the North Korean government in 2017 during Haley’s tenure at the U.N. Haley has shared Cindy's story in her book about female leadership, and Cindy spoke at Haley’s presidential announcement in Charleston in the spring of last year.
And as much as the ad is about Haley’s leadership on the world stage and moral conviction as a mother, it also provides a contrast with the way Haley and Trump talks about dictators, like Kim Jong Un.
A campaign statement about the ad said: “Donald Trump played an important role in bringing Otto’s body home and holding North Korea accountable, but he switched his tune when he ‘fell in love’ with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump publicly absolved Kim of Otto’s death, saying, ‘I don’t believe that he [Kim] would have allowed that to happen… And some really bad things happened to Otto — some really, really bad things. But he tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I will take him at his word.’”
A three-minute long ad is unusual for campaigns, which typically air 30-60 second spots on TV.
Trump maintains lead in N.H. tracking poll
The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll finds Trump maintaining his double-digit advantage over the GOP field heading into Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.
Trump is at 53% among likely voters, followed by Haley with 36% and DeSantis with 7%. Those numbers have been largely consistent in the tracking poll throughout the week.
The survey of of 500 likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire was conducted Jan. 18-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Where the 2024 candidates are today
With three days to go until the New Hampshire primary, Trump will hold an evening rally in Manchester. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a possible vice-presidential choice, is attending a Trump campaign event in Manchester this morning.
Haley is set to hold four events in the Granite State today as she attempts to close the gap with Trump.
DeSantis, who is mired in the single digits in New Hampshire is looking ahead to South Carolina. He has three events on the schedule today in the Palmetto State, which holds its GOP primary on Feb. 24.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's long-shot challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson are campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of the state's unsanctioned Democratic primary.