Election 2024 live updates: Trump and Nikki Haley campaign ahead of the New Hampshire primary

Haley to air 3-minute closing TV ad in N.H.

Haley’s campaign will air a three-minute TV ad in New Hampshire on Monday as part of her closing argument to voters on the eve of the state's primary.

The ad features Cindy Warmbier, whose son, Otto, was murdered by the North Korean government in 2017 during Haley’s tenure at the U.N. Haley has shared Cindy's story in her book about female leadership, and Cindy spoke at Haley’s presidential announcement in Charleston in the spring of last year.

