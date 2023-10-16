House speaker live updates: Jim Jordan tries to rally support ahead of vote

The latest on the race for the speaker's gavel:
- Rep. Jim Jordan , of Ohio, became the second Republican nominated last week to be House speaker, besting Rep. Austin Scott, of Georgia, in a closed-door vote. He lost the first round to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who subsequently withdrew when he couldn't rally the entire caucus behind him.
- Jordan must now try to round up 217 of the 221 House Republicans to back him in a floor vote. While some have said that they would oppose him, others appear to be relenting and announcing they will get behind his bid.
- Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.
- The race was triggered when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., moved to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy. Gaetz has said he would support Jordan or Scalise.
Democrats refuse to help GOP out of House speaker mess, trashing Jim Jordan as an ‘insurrectionist’
Democrats are standing firm in their refusal to bail out the House Republican majority as it struggles to elect a new speaker 10 days after booting Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
They’re also dialing up the rhetoric against the GOP’s new nominee for speaker, prominent Donald Trump ally Jim Jordan of Ohio, blasting him as an insurrectionist, election denier and extremist.
“House Republicans have selected as their nominee to be the speaker of the people’s House the chairman of the chaos caucus, a defender in a dangerous way of dysfunction, and an extremist extraordinaire,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Friday on the steps of the Capitol, flanked by dozen of Democratic lawmakers. “His focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division amongst the American people.”
House speaker vote planned for Tuesday as Jim Jordan rallies support
Jordan spent the weekend trying to rally holdouts to his side and ensure he can get to 217 votes on the House floor.
Republican lawmaker says a deal with Democrats ‘will have to be done’ if GOP can’t break speaker impasse
Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, says a deal “will have to be done” with Democrats to choose a new House speaker if Republicans are unable to elect someone on their own after GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position this month.
During an interview Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Turner was asked whether he could envision a scenario in which Republicans could work with Democrats to find a “mutually acceptable speaker.”
Turner, who chairs the Intelligence Committee, said although he would “prefer there to be a Republican solution” and believes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would be an “excellent speaker,” the path to electing someone could come down to Republicans reaching across the aisle to make it happen.