House speaker live updates: Jim Jordan tries to rally support ahead of vote

Democrats refuse to help GOP out of House speaker mess, trashing Jim Jordan as an ‘insurrectionist’

Democrats are standing firm in their refusal to bail out the House Republican majority as it struggles to elect a new speaker 10 days after booting Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

They’re also dialing up the rhetoric against the GOP’s new nominee for speaker, prominent Donald Trump ally Jim Jordan of Ohio, blasting him as an insurrectionist, election denier and extremist.

“House Republicans have selected as their nominee to be the speaker of the people’s House the chairman of the chaos caucus, a defender in a dangerous way of dysfunction, and an extremist extraordinaire,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Friday on the steps of the Capitol, flanked by dozen of Democratic lawmakers. “His focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division amongst the American people.”

