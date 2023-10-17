House speaker vote live updates: Chamber to vote on Trump ally Jim Jordan for top spot

The latest on the vote for House speaker
- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was nominated last week to be speaker after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., withdrew from the race.
- Several House Republicans oppose Jordan, who needs 217 of the 221 GOP caucus members to vote for him. Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., triggered the race when he moved to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
Pro-Jordan lawmaker, Rep. Bilirakis, will miss noon vote
Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) will miss the noon speaker vote today because he is attending his mother-in-law’s funeral this morning.
He’s expected back in Washington at 6 p.m.
Jim Jordan has a plan to avert a shutdown if he becomes speaker, but will it work?
Jordan has pitched his colleagues on an unorthodox plan to prevent a government shutdown on Nov. 17, but conference members have mixed feelings about it.
In recent meetings with House Republicans, Jordan, the right-wing firebrand from Ohio, has called for passing a stopgap bill to keep money flowing under existing law beyond April, according to a half-dozen lawmakers who heard his comments. The reason is that an across-the-board 1% cut, as tucked inside a recent debt-limit law, would then take effect, imposing reductions across agencies.
Jordan indicated to Republicans he believes the automatic cuts will give them leverage over Democrats on full-year funding bills as they work to pass individual appropriations bills. The reason, he believes, is that Democrats will want to switch off the automatic cuts as soon as possible and therefore accept more GOP demands.
“That is leverage,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus. “And I think he’ll get that."
Several Republicans who initially opposed Jordan’s bid for speaker now say they will support him.
Democrats craft strategy to make GOP pay at the ballot box if Jordan is elected speaker
Democrats are already crafting a strategy to use Jordan as a political weapon against Republicans in the next election if he becomes speaker.
In a memo to House Democrats, first shared with NBC News, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee urged party members and candidates to portray the entire GOP as beholden to radicals should Republicans hand him the speaker’s gavel.
There are “no more moderates left in the Republican conference,” the DCCC said in the memo, adding that Jordan will win only if “so-called ‘moderates’” opt to “cave” and elect him.