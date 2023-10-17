House speaker vote live updates: Chamber to vote on Trump ally Jim Jordan for top spot

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) will miss the noon speaker vote today because he is attending his mother-in-law’s funeral this morning.

Jim Jordan has a plan to avert a shutdown if he becomes speaker, but will it work?

Jordan has pitched his colleagues on an unorthodox plan to prevent a government shutdown on Nov. 17, but conference members have mixed feelings about it.

In recent meetings with House Republicans, Jordan, the right-wing firebrand from Ohio, has called for passing a stopgap bill to keep money flowing under existing law beyond April, according to a half-dozen lawmakers who heard his comments. The reason is that an across-the-board 1% cut, as tucked inside a recent debt-limit law, would then take effect, imposing reductions across agencies.

Jordan indicated to Republicans he believes the automatic cuts will give them leverage over Democrats on full-year funding bills as they work to pass individual appropriations bills. The reason, he believes, is that Democrats will want to switch off the automatic cuts as soon as possible and therefore accept more GOP demands.

“That is leverage,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus. “And I think he’ll get that."

