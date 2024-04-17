IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live updates: Senators to begin DHS Secretary Mayorkas' impeachment trial

Senators will be sworn in to oversee the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at 1 p.m. ET. Democrats are expected to dismiss the case “expeditiously.”
Alejandro Mayorkas during a U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee hearing
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached in February.Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images file
By NBC News

Here’s the latest on the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

  • The House impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in February and, on Tuesday, formally referred the issue to the Senate, which will begin a trial at 1 p.m. ET.
  • Democrats are expected to vote to dismiss or table the impeachment articles. But a group of Senate Republicans will try to make the process as lengthy and politically painful as possible.
  • There are not sufficient votes to convict Mayorkas. Sixty-seven votes would be needed to remove him from office, and Democrats hold 51 seats in the Senate. Some Republicans have also said he has not committed impeachable offenses.
  • Mayorkas is the second Cabinet member in U.S. history to be impeached and the first in nearly 150 years. He is not expected to attend the trial.
  • The articles of impeachment charge him with “willfully and systemically” refusing to comply with federal immigration laws and having “breached the public trust” by making false statements to Congress, including that the border is "secure."

Republicans hope to make things politically painful for Democrats

Frank Thorp Vproducer and off-air reporter

Scott Wong

Julie Tsirkin

Frank Thorp V, Scott Wong and Julie Tsirkin

Senate Democrats hope to quickly dismiss the House’s articles of impeachment against Mayorkas this week and move on to other matters.

But Senate Republicans, demanding a full impeachment trial or the creation of a special impeachment committee, want to make the coming days as politically painful as possible for Mayorkas and his Democratic allies.

A band of conservatives, led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, plans to throw up procedural roadblocks, try to delay the issue and put the spotlight on Democrats’ refusal to conduct a trial and hold Mayorkas accountable for what they view as his failure to secure the southern border.

The Mayorkas impeachment trial will kick off at 1 p.m.

Scott Wong

All 100 senators will be sworn in as jurors in Mayorkas’ impeachment trial beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

He faces two articles of impeachment. The first accuses him of “willfully and systemically” refusing to comply with federal immigration laws leading to “millions” entering the U.S. illegally. The second article says Mayorkas “breached the public trust” by making false statements to Congress and knowingly obstructing congressional oversight of the Homeland Security Department.

It is unclear exactly how long the trial will last. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said the Senate will deal with the matter “expeditiously.”

