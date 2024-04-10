Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg to be sentenced for perjury in Trump civil fraud trial

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of perjury last month in his testimony during former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.

Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail under a recommendation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Weissberg is accused of committing perjury in a deposition and during testimony in Trump’s trial, including allegedly lying when he said in July 2020 that he learned Trump’s triplex apartment had been overvalued from a Forbes report, but really knew about it well beforehand, Bragg’s office said.

Weisselberg received a five-month sentence in a separate criminal case last year, serving only 100 days, after pleading guilty in 2022 to tax fraud charges in a 15-year scheme involving the Trump Organization’s business dealings. He agreed to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, interest and penalties for allegedly dodging tax payments on $1.7 million of his income with “off the books” benefits, including tuition for his grandkids, a luxury apartment and two Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

In the civil trial, New York state Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump, his adult sons, business associates and the Trump Organization had to pay more than $350 million in damages and forbade the former president from running businesses in the state for three years — which ultimately became $464 million when pre-judgement interest was included.

Trump appealed the judgement. A state appeals court last month reduced Trump’s bond, ruling that he and his co-defendants could post a $175 million bond instead of the full amount in damages. Trump posted that bond with the help of Don Hankey, the billionaire chairman of Knight Insurance Group.