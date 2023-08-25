Trump’s co-defendants face a noon arrest deadline in Georgia: Live updates

The latest on arrests in the Fulton County election interference case
- Former President Donald Trump was arrested at the Fulton County Jail yesterday on felony charges of conspiring to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
- In a first for his four indictments this year, Trump had his mug shot taken. It was released shortly after he left the jail.
- Trump used a local bail bondsman in Georgia to post his bond.
- All but one defendant, Stephen Lee, have turned themselves in. Another defendant, Harrison Floyd, remained in jail overnight after not arranging bond.
Robert Cheeley surrenders overnight and is released
Georgia lawyer Robert Cheeley surrendered at the Fulton County Jail early Friday morning and was released after he was booked.
Cheeley allegedly was part of the so-called fake electors scheme and presented video clips to state legislators of election workers at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to allege they were double- and triple-counting votes.
He is charged with 10 counts, including perjury for allegedly lying to the grand jury about a Dec. 14, 2020, fake electors meeting and about his communications with John Eastman.
Trump posts his mug shot in his first tweet since 2021
Trump tonight returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted his mug shot.
The post included a link to his website and reiterated his claims of “election interference.” It was the same post he made to his Truth Social account this evening.
Trump last tweeted on Jan. 8, 2021. He was reinstated on Nov. 19, 2022, after Elon Musk took over the platform.