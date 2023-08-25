Trump’s co-defendants face a noon arrest deadline in Georgia: Live updates

Robert Cheeley surrenders overnight and is released

Georgia lawyer Robert Cheeley surrendered at the Fulton County Jail early Friday morning and was released after he was booked.

Cheeley allegedly was part of the so-called fake electors scheme and presented video clips to state legislators of election workers at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to allege they were double- and triple-counting votes.

He is charged with 10 counts, including perjury for allegedly lying to the grand jury about a Dec. 14, 2020, fake electors meeting and about his communications with John Eastman.