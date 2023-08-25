IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated an hour ago

Trump’s co-defendants face a noon arrest deadline in Georgia: Live updates

The former president had his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail when he was booked and quickly released Thursday.
Collage of Trump, an official ballot, a map of metro Atlanta, and an "I'm a Georgia Voter" sticker
The latest on arrests in the Fulton County election interference case

  • Former President Donald Trump was arrested at the Fulton County Jail yesterday on felony charges of conspiring to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
  • In a first for his four indictments this year, Trump had his mug shot taken. It was released shortly after he left the jail.
  • Trump used a local bail bondsman in Georgia to post his bond.
  • All but one defendant, Stephen Lee, have turned themselves in. Another defendant, Harrison Floyd, remained in jail overnight after not arranging bond.
45m ago / 1:44 PM UTC

Robert Cheeley surrenders overnight and is released

Rebecca Shabad

Georgia lawyer Robert Cheeley surrendered at the Fulton County Jail early Friday morning and was released after he was booked.

Cheeley allegedly was part of the so-called fake electors scheme and presented video clips to state legislators of election workers at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to allege they were double- and triple-counting votes.

He is charged with 10 counts, including perjury for allegedly lying to the grand jury about a Dec. 14, 2020, fake electors meeting and about his communications with John Eastman.

1h ago / 1:13 PM UTC

Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken

Aug. 25, 202307:01
2h ago / 12:59 PM UTC

Trump posts his mug shot in his first tweet since 2021

Tim Homan and Vaughn Hillyard

Trump tonight returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted his mug shot.

The post included a link to his website and reiterated his claims of “election interference.” It was the same post he made to his Truth Social account this evening.

Trump last tweeted on Jan. 8, 2021. He was reinstated on Nov. 19, 2022, after Elon Musk took over the platform.

Read the full story here.

