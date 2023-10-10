Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents investigation

President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of the investigation into his handling of classified documents being led by special counsel Robert Hur, the White House said.

In a statement Monday night, White House spokesman Ian Sams said the voluntary interview was conducted over two days, Sunday and Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams said.

The White House referred questions to the Justice Department which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night.

The news of Biden's interview with Hur comes months after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him in January to oversee a probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The White House said then that classified documents were uncovered in Biden’s garage in Delaware and at a Washington office he used after he was vice president.

Hur previously served as the U.S. attorney for Maryland during President Donald Trump's administration.