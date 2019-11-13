President Trump calls public impeachment testimony a 'joke'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called the House impeachment inquiry a "joke" on Wednesday shortly after the conclusion of the first day of public testimony, and said he still wanted to learn the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the investigation.
“I hear it's a joke. I haven't watched, I haven't watched for one minute because I've been with the president, which is much more important as far as I am concerned,” Trump said, speaking to reporters at the White House, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "This is a sham, and it shouldn't be allowed."
"I want to find out who is the whistleblower, and because the whistleblower gave a lot of very incorrect information, including my call with the president of Ukraine, which was a perfect call and highly appropriate," Trump continued.
He also criticized the intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, for his decision to report the whistleblower's complaint to Congress as credible, a day after The New York Times reported that he had privately discussed firing Atkinson for sharing the information. "I want to find out why the IG, why would he have presented that, when in fact, all he had to do is check the call itself and he would've seen it."
Trump said he had heard that the public testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor was "all third-hand information,” echoing pushback from Hill Republicans.
A senior White House official told NBC News earlier in the day that Trump had spent the morning in the Oval Office holding meetings prior to Erdogan’s arrival. Trump appeared to be following along with the inquiry, however, retweeting Republican allies who came to his defense.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that the public hearing was “not only boring” but “a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.” She added that Trump “is working right now” and Democrats “should follow his lead.”
Taylor revealed during his public testimony on Wednesday that he knew of a government employee who overheard Trump ask Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on the phone about the “investigations” into Joe Biden and his family. This phone conversation had not previously been known.
“I know nothing about that, first time I’ve heard," Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon, when asked about it. “In any event, it's more second-hand information.”