Watch live: Fiery debate in House over looming Trump impeachment vote  

'We are all mad': Trump, White House fume as House debates impeachment

Despite the president’s statement that he did not plan to watch the impeachment debate, a senior administration official said Trump would probably keep tabs on the proceedings.

Trump tweets he did 'nothing wrong' ahead of House vote on impeachment

Dec. 18, 201902:29

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Kristen Welker, Hallie Jackson, Peter Alexander, Carol E. Lee, Monica Alba and Jane C. Timm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his administration were fuming Wednesday as the House prepared to vote to impeach him, and they prepared in turn for "war" over the move he fears will stain his legacy.

"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" Trump wrote, in one of more than two dozen tweets and retweets from his account by early afternoon on Wednesday.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Trump wrote in another.

“We are all mad,” a White House official told NBC News, describing the president's reaction as one of "disbelief" that the process had reached this point, and his team as being “angry this is happening.” But officials were quick to add that the president is ready for the fight ahead, describing the White House as battle-tested at this point.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Trump made his feelings on impeachment crystal clear in Tuesday’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing Democrats of a “coup” — a missive officials said he was likely to draw from in appearances later in the day.

Despite the president’s statement Tuesday that he did not plan to watch the impeachment debate, a senior administration official acknowledged as Wednesday began that Trump was likely to keep tabs on the proceedings.

“He’ll catch it in between meetings," a senior administration official said, describing it as Trump's typical routine when monitoring major congressional hearings or votes.

Meadows: Trump is in a 'somber mood' and 'knows he didn't do anything wrong'

Dec. 18, 201903:17

While there are tangible political perks to be had — namely the fundraising dollars the campaign said it was expecting in the wake of the vote — aides and allies have long said that Trump is keenly aware of the stain impeachment leaves on his presidency.

Senior campaign officials said they expected Wednesday and Thursday to deliver blockbuster fundraising numbers, in response to both the impeachment debate and campaign appeals with subject lines such as "Impeachment War."

And they expressed satisfaction with the solid House Republican opposition to impeachment, denying it the bipartisan label attached to similar action in the past.

The White House planned to respond in real time to the impeachment proceedings throughout the day, a senior administration official said as debate began. Trump campaign officials said the president was well positioned to go to battle with his critics following progress on a trade deal with China, a new NAFTA trade agreement and paid family leave for government employees.

Trump himself did not plan to add any events to his schedule to address the vote, but he is set to depart for a campaign rally in Michigan later Wednesday afternoon, around the time the historic House vote was expected to take place. The timing could create a unique opportunity for the president to respond in the moment in a made-for-TV, split-screen rebuttal.

But the president's most in-depth rebuttal was anticipated to take place later in the evening at the rally, where he was expected to draw from his letter to Pelosi in his remarks to supporters, with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance.

MSNBC Anchors - Season 15Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Hallie Jackson

Hallie Jackson is the chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

Peter AlexanderPeter Alexander

Peter Alexander is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Carol E. Lee

Carol E. Lee is an NBC News correspondent.

Monica Alba

Monica Alba is a political reporter for NBC News.

Image: Jane C. TimmJane C. Timm

Jane C. Timm is a political reporter for NBC News, fact checking elections and covering voting rights.