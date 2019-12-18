WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his administration were fuming Wednesday as the House prepared to vote to impeach him, and they prepared in turn for "war" over the move he fears will stain his legacy.
"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" Trump wrote, in one of more than two dozen tweets and retweets from his account by early afternoon on Wednesday.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Trump wrote in another.
“We are all mad,” a White House official told NBC News, describing the president's reaction as one of "disbelief" that the process had reached this point, and his team as being “angry this is happening.” But officials were quick to add that the president is ready for the fight ahead, describing the White House as battle-tested at this point.
Trump made his feelings on impeachment crystal clear in Tuesday’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing Democrats of a “coup” — a missive officials said he was likely to draw from in appearances later in the day.
Despite the president’s statement Tuesday that he did not plan to watch the impeachment debate, a senior administration official acknowledged as Wednesday began that Trump was likely to keep tabs on the proceedings.
“He’ll catch it in between meetings," a senior administration official said, describing it as Trump's typical routine when monitoring major congressional hearings or votes.
While there are tangible political perks to be had — namely the fundraising dollars the campaign said it was expecting in the wake of the vote — aides and allies have long said that Trump is keenly aware of the stain impeachment leaves on his presidency.
Senior campaign officials said they expected Wednesday and Thursday to deliver blockbuster fundraising numbers, in response to both the impeachment debate and campaign appeals with subject lines such as "Impeachment War."
And they expressed satisfaction with the solid House Republican opposition to impeachment, denying it the bipartisan label attached to similar action in the past.
The White House planned to respond in real time to the impeachment proceedings throughout the day, a senior administration official said as debate began. Trump campaign officials said the president was well positioned to go to battle with his critics following progress on a trade deal with China, a new NAFTA trade agreement and paid family leave for government employees.
Trump himself did not plan to add any events to his schedule to address the vote, but he is set to depart for a campaign rally in Michigan later Wednesday afternoon, around the time the historic House vote was expected to take place. The timing could create a unique opportunity for the president to respond in the moment in a made-for-TV, split-screen rebuttal.
But the president's most in-depth rebuttal was anticipated to take place later in the evening at the rally, where he was expected to draw from his letter to Pelosi in his remarks to supporters, with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance.