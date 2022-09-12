Emmy Awards 2022: Winners and nominees live updates

The Emmy Awards — which, like everything else, had to adjust protocols for the past two years because of Covid concerns — will look a little more normal this year.

The red carpet, which was limited last year, will be back in full swing for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony once again will be indoors and in front of a full studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The industry parties have already started.

The Emmys will also be one of the first major televised award shows since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

The ceremony’s producers have promised a “fun, easy time with a lot of laughs.” Host Kenan Thompson, who will make his debut as emcee of the Emmys, told The Associated Press he expects the ceremony will be free of tense confrontations.

“This should be a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out,” he said.

Follow along for updates on the show, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. (NBC, Peacock and NBC News are all owned by NBCUniversal.)