Emmy Awards 2022: Winners and nominees live updates

The Emmy Awards — which, like everything else, had to adjust protocols for the past two years because of Covid concerns — will look a little more normal this year.
The red carpet, which was limited last year, will be back in full swing for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony once again will be indoors and in front of a full studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The industry parties have already started.
The Emmys will also be one of the first major televised award shows since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.
The ceremony’s producers have promised a “fun, easy time with a lot of laughs.” Host Kenan Thompson, who will make his debut as emcee of the Emmys, told The Associated Press he expects the ceremony will be free of tense confrontations.
“This should be a night of appreciating artistry and creativity and removing the stress of it all out,” he said.
Follow along for updates on the show, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. (NBC, Peacock and NBC News are all owned by NBCUniversal.)
'SNL' star Kenan Thompson taking on hosting duties
Kenan Thompson announced as host of the 2022 EmmysAug. 10, 202201:02
"Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will host the Emmys tonight, marking his debut as emcee of the award show.
But don't expect any Oscars-slap type moments — not if Thompson can help it.
“It kind of just threw the entire world off guard, basically, and that won’t happen again,” Thompson told The Associated Press, referring to the Oscars incident. “Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice.”
How and where to watch the Emmys
So where are the Emmys this year? They're still in Los Angeles, being held at the Microsoft Theater.
Why are they on a Monday? Short answer: People love football. Long answer: Since NBC is hosting the awards this year, and the network is home to "Sunday Night Football," the Emmys became a Monday night affair.
Weren't some awards handed out already? Yes, per usual the Creative Arts Emmys were held ahead of the Emmys themselves. There, directors, makeup artists, music directors, guest stars and more gathered to celebrate the achievements.
How can I watch the Emmys? Tune in to NBC to catch the award show live. The network will also be streaming the ceremony live on Peacock. Lastly, of course, you can follow our live blog for updates.
Is there a red carpet? Duh! It kicks off on E! at 6 p.m. ET. Unlike last year, which was a smaller red carpet due to Covid concerns, this year's carpet will likely be back to the huge spectacle it usually is.
Read more from our colleagues at TODAY.com on other big details to know about the the night here.