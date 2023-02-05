Grammys 2023 live updates: How to watch, red carpet highlights and more

Trevor Noah is gracing our TV screens again

Trevor Noah, who recently left his gig as host of “The Daily Show,” will helm the Grammys for a third time tonight.

Even though he’s a pro at this point, he told The Associated Press he still gets nervous.

“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” he said. “Nerves are part of what I do.”

Host Trevor Noah at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy