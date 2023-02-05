Grammys 2023 live updates: How to watch, red carpet highlights and more

What you need to know about the 65th Grammy Awards:
- Music's biggest night returns to Los Angeles on Sunday. Last year, the awards show moved to Las Vegas because of rising Covid-19 cases and concerns over the spread of the omicron variant. In 2021, the Grammys were held in Los Angeles — but entirely outdoors, also because of Covid.
- Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who left the Comedy Central show in December, is back to helm the Grammys for a third time.
- This year's show will include performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.
- The Recording Academy announced that the show will also feature tributes to three "lost icons": Loretta Lynn, one of the crown jewels of country music, who died in October; Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who died in November, and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November.
- The new categories include: songwriter of the year, non-classical; best alternative music performance; best Americana performance; best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media; and best spoken word poetry album. A new special merit award will be given to the best song for social change.
- Beyoncé, who announced her 2023 world tour last week, is the most nominated artist this year, having racked up nine nods. Kendrick Lamar (eight nominations), Adele (seven nominations) and Carlile (seven nominations) are also among the top nominees.
- The awards show will be at Crypto.com Arena, and it will be broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow along with NBC News' live updates below.
Trevor Noah is gracing our TV screens again
Trevor Noah, who recently left his gig as host of “The Daily Show,” will helm the Grammys for a third time tonight.
Even though he’s a pro at this point, he told The Associated Press he still gets nervous.
“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” he said. “Nerves are part of what I do.”
There are some new categories this year
The Recording Academy last year announced some new categories for the 65th awards show. Here are some things to watch for:
- There are five new categories at this year’s Grammys, including: songwriter of the year, non-classical; best alternative music performance; best Americana performance; best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media; and best spoken word poetry album.
- A new special merit award will be given to the best song for social change. The category “recognizes a song that has had profound social influence and impact,” according to the submissions requirements. Each submitted song “should contain lyrical content that: addresses a timely social issue; explores a subject impacting a community of people in need; and promotes awareness, raises consciousness, and builds empathy,” the Recording Academy said in its submissions guidelines.
Where to watch the Grammys
People with cable can watch the Grammys live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
For the cord cutters out there, the show can also be streamed on Paramount+. The platform is offering a free trial you can use to watch the Grammys online for free.
And of course, follow along with our blog for live updates.
Regardless of how you tune in, make sure you are cozied up, as the show is about 3½ hours long.