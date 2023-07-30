Cardi B tosses microphone after concertgoer throws drink at her on stage

Rapper Cardi B fought back after an audience member threw their drink at her while she was performing in Las Vegas, the latest in a troubling new habit of concertgoers throwing objects at performers.

The incident appears to have occurred during Cardi B's scheduled performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows that Cardi B was performing her hit "Bodak Yellow" when someone holding a large cup apparently flings the drink at her, dousing the rapper while she was on stage.

Cardi B first looks shocked, then immediately retaliates by throwing her microphone at the person.

The video, which contains profanities, has more than 6 million views on TikTok.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Drai's Las Vegas did not immediately respond to an email requesting additional information on Sunday morning.

Cardi B is just the latest artist subjected to crowds either physically assaulting them or throwing things on stage as they perform. Bebe Rexha shared images of her bruised eye last month after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during a performance at Pier 17 in Manhattan.

Nicolas Malvagna, the man charged in the incident, allegedly told a witness he "thought it would be funny" to hit Rexha. His attorney said he was just hoping Rexha would take photos on stage and throw the phone back to him.

During a performance in Idaho about a week later, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object while she was singing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)." She left the stage and spoke to fans after she returned to perform the song acoustically.

"I want to say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe,” she said in the video shared by a fan. “So if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight.”

Harry Styles appeared to wince in pain after being hit with an object during his concert in Vienna earlier this month. It's unclear what happened, but Styles was seen in fan video holding his head in his hands as he was apparently hit walking offstage.

This was the second time Styles was hit with something during a "Love on Tour" performance. Last year, Styles was hit in the eye with a Skittles candy that was thrown at him while and Skittles responded with an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times asking people not the throw the candy.