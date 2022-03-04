Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match up to $3 million in aid for Ukrainian refugees

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match up to $3 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians.

More than 1 million people have already fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus more than a week after Russia invaded and bombarded key cities across the country.

The couple made their announcement in a video posted on Kutcher's Instagram account on Thursday.

“I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983,” Kunis says in the video. “I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

“And I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Kutcher added.

Kunis continued: “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support.

Kutcher said he and Kunis are raising money for a “relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area.”

“The principal challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area,” he said.

Flexport is organizing shipments of necessary supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing to Ukrainian refugees, the couple wrote in their post.

Kunis and Kutcher joins celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who pledged to match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians earlier this week.

