TikTok pushes crediting original creators with new tools

TikTok is rolling out new tools to encourage users to properly credit and attribute creators for their work.

When users post videos using trending dances, joke formats and editing styles, they will be able to also tag the creator who originated the trend, TikTok announced Wednesday.

"We're always exploring new ways to amplify the voices of our creator community and celebrate the innovative content creators share on TikTok," TikTok's Director of Creator Community Kudzi Chikumbu wrote in a blog post.

"Inspiration can come from anywhere, and it's important that creators are equipped with the right tools that allow TikTok to continue being a place where creativity is celebrated and individually credited."

The announcement comes after pressure from TikTok creators — who are often of marginalized groups — to properly credit originators of popular trends. In 2021, some Black TikTok creators refused to choreograph routines to Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot S---" in protest of non-Black creators going viral for recreating their dances without attributing them. Many creators have also turned to publicly shaming brands that use their viral content without proper compensation.

Last year, TikTok released a guide to its new "Culture of Credit," which suggested crediting and uplifting the creators behind viral trends. The company also launched a monthly "TikTok Originators" series to highlight creators for their work.

TikTok users can access the new crediting tool in the video posting page. Once they're ready to post a video, they can tap the new "video" icon and scroll through all the videos they've liked, favorited, posted or has used the same sound. A link to the video they select will appear as a tag in the TikTok user's posted video caption.

TikTok also said the platform will add prompts to credit creators "throughout the posting process," as well as an educational pop-up about the importance of proper attribution. The features will be available "over the next few weeks," TikTok said.

“It’s important to see a culture of credit take shape across the digital landscape and to support underrepresented creators in being properly credited and celebrated for their work.” Chikumbu continued.

“We’re eager to see how these new creator crediting tools inspire more creativity and encourage trend attribution across the global TikTok community.”