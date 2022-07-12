Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

After weeks of anticipation and early lead-up deals, Prime Day 2022 is finally here. Through July 13, the mega sale will offer notable discounts in categories ranging from tech and skin care to home goods and fitness equipment. And the deals aren't just limited to Amazon: Though the retailer created the shopping holiday in 2015, it has since expanded to include counter sales from retailers like Target, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Many deals on Prime Day are fleeting: Some of the best ones will sell out quickly, and others are only offered as Lightning Deals, which means they're only available for a limited time. To help you comb through all the noise and focus on the best deals, we'll be updating this article throughout the day with our favorite deals across retailers, focusing on the ones that are only available for a limited time or that we think will sell out fast. And make sure to keep up with all of our Prime Day content — we will be rounding up all the best sales and deals, plus highlighting ways you can save even more.