After weeks of anticipation and early lead-up deals, Prime Day 2022 is finally here. Through July 13, the mega sale will offer notable discounts in categories ranging from tech and skin care to home goods and fitness equipment. And the deals aren't just limited to Amazon: Though the retailer created the shopping holiday in 2015, it has since expanded to include counter sales from retailers like Target, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Many deals on Prime Day are fleeting: Some of the best ones will sell out quickly, and others are only offered as Lightning Deals, which means they're only available for a limited time. To help you comb through all the noise and focus on the best deals, we'll be updating this article throughout the day with our favorite deals across retailers, focusing on the ones that are only available for a limited time or that we think will sell out fast. And make sure to keep up with all of our Prime Day content — we will be rounding up all the best sales and deals, plus highlighting ways you can save even more.
This Samsung Frame TV is 25% off while supplies last
The Samsung Frame TV is especially unique: Not only is it a smart TV with a 4K QLED display, but it can also serve as a smart frame when it's not in use. The 55-inch model with a Beige Bezel frame is currently 25% off during a Prime Day Lightning Deal.
- Samsung Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,197.99, (was $1,597.98)
The AirPods Pro are at their lowest price in months right now
The popular AirPods Pro typically see their deepest discounts during major shopping holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day — during Cyber Week 2021, for instance, they were on sale for $159. Right now, the noise-cancelling headphones are $170 while supplies last and come with three sizes of silicone tips to customize their fit.
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.98 (was $249)
This Eufy stick vacuum is $140 off right now at Walmart
Cordless vacuums are a convenient option when you’re trying to navigate around a lot of corners and big pieces of furniture. This stick model from Eufy — which can convert into a handheld — offers up to 40 minutes of run time, according to the brand, and can clean carpet, hardwood and more. The vacuum is $140 off right now at Walmart with free 90-day returns.
- eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Cordless Vacuum, $94 (was $249.99)
Our favorite noise-cancelling headphones are on sale
According to Bose, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — our favorite noise-cancelling headphones — offer up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and allow you to adjust the level of noise cancellation using the Bose app. They also work with voice controls like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to place calls, set reminders and more. These headphones are currently at their lowest price ever until July 13.
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $269 (was $379)
This air fryer and pressure cooker combo is 30% off at Target
We previously highlighted the Instant Pot Duo Crisp in our guide to the versatile Instant Pot, which is also one of our favorite pressure cookers. The brand says the Duo Crisp has 11 programmable cook settings that allow it to serve as an air fryer, steamer, rice cooker, sauté pan, pressure cooker and more. The Duo Crisp comes with an air fryer lid and a multi-cooker lid, both of which Instant Pot says are dishwasher-safe. It’s currently $60 off — its lowest price in three months — through July 13.
- Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp, $139.99 (was $199.99)
This Select-recommended smart oven is 20% off on Amazon
The COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo — one of our favorite smart ovens — can fit six pieces of bread, a full rotisserie chicken or a 13-inch pizza within its 32-quart interior, according to the brand. You can use the Air Fry, Bake, Bagel, Broil, Cookies, Dehydrate, Ferment, Pizza, Roast, Rotisserie, Toast and Warm cooking modes to prepare a variety of dishes — the oven even comes with 100 recipes for meals you can make. It’s currently available at its lowest price since January until July 13.
- COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, $159.98 (was $199.99)
One of our favorite space heaters is at its lowest price in 2022
The Dreo Space Heater, an expert pick in our guide to space heaters, can be set to heat from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The ceramic heater comes with safety features like tip-over detection and an automatic shut-off after 24 hours of use, the brand says. The remote control can set the heater from up to 26 feet away, the brand says, and it also has a timer that can be programmed for anywhere from one hour to 12 hours. It’s currently available at its lowest price since November until July 13.
- Dreo Space Heater, $63.74 (was $74.99)
