Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from mattresses and pet products to tech and beauty. And whether you’re planning to continue working out at home or you simply want to revamp your gym wardrobe, Amazon is offering notable discounts on treadmills, dumbbells and weight racks during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 when Amazon created the fleeting shopping holiday — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Wayfair are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of it, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on fitness gear and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day fitness gear deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day fitness gear deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 33,977 reviews on Amazon

Garmin’s Instinct Solar is a rugged GPS watch that we’ve recommended in our guide to REI gift ideas — we’ve talked extensively about Garmin’s fitness trackers and dash cams, too. In addition to its compass and barometric altimeter, the Instinct is shock-resistant and water-resistant and can help to monitor your heart rate, too. It charges with the sun and it can last up to 50 days or so, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 25,658 reviews on Amazon

The NordicTrack treadmill was previously one of the best affordable treadmills, especially compared to Peloton. Its T series — including the 6.5 S — was a Select favorite during the treadmill craze of 2020 and continues to be one of our favorite compact foldable options. The NordicTrack offers streamable workouts — this deal comes with a 30-day iFit membership, too — and a one-touch incline control. It has a 300-pound weight capacity.

4.7-star average rating from 34,884 reviews on Amazon

From its paper shredder to its clothes hangers and batteries, AmazonBasics knows how to craft a solid product for a relatively inexpensive price. Its dumbbell selection, which the brand says has non-slip surfaces for sturdier gripping, is encased with rubber to prevent rolling. More than that, they’re shaped hexagonally to promote stay-in-place storage, the brand says. They come in 10-pound to 50-pound sizes, depending on your weight preference.

4.2-star average rating from 139 Amazon reviews

NordicTrack appears in many of our fitness guides — from treadmills to exercise bikes — and we rated their dumbbells highly, too. You can adjust the 50-pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells’ weight from 5 to 50 pounds with Amazon Alexa’s voice controls or you can do it manually with the set’s adjustable knob. It comes with a digital LED screen to track your weight selection and it’s protected by a one-year parts and labor warranty.

4.7-star average rating from 45,819 reviews on Amazon

Under Armour has made some of our favorite athletic shorts over the years — from those specifically for women’s running and others that double as compression shorts. These linerless Tech Graphic Shorts with a 10-inch inseam are best for training, Under Armour says, and they come in a looser, stretchy cut in sizes XS to 5XL. The company also says the fabric is quick-drying to really keep you cool over a day’s play.

4.5-star average rating from 19,718 reviews on Amazon

Under Armour’s sweat-wicking Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts have a built-in brief, a knit waistband and an interior drawstring and mesh panels that the brand says should help you with excessive heat while you’re working out. That’s why they’re some of our favorite running shorts for women. The Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts are available in sizes XS to 3XL and come in a bunch of different colorways, from pitch black to a faded pink.

4.5-star average rating from 9,239 reviews on Amazon

CAP makes some of our favorite dumbbells — especially great performers for a good price, according to our research — and this steel A-shaped weight rack is a great place to store them. It can hold up to 200 pounds or five pairs of dumbbells 5 to 25 pounds (like the CAP dumbbell we recommend). The rack weighs 10.5 pounds by itself and it’s 14.4 inches wide, 12.8 inches long and 26 inches tall, meaning it’s light and compact.

4.7-star average from 6,297 reviews on Amazon

Though we’ve recommended Callaway’s Golf Ball Retriever for Water specifically during Father’s Day, a golf ball retriever is a great gift for anyone who loves the sport, no matter the time of year. Made from stainless steel and aluminum alloy, it helps reach balls that have flown in the water — or balls that are just further away, thanks to its 15-foot extended range. It also comes with a dual-zip headcover that makes it look like any other club in your bag.

4.6-star average from 6,687 reviews on Amazon

Speedo’s Junior Adventure Swim Mask is wide, offering more coverage for a child’s small face than the Hydrospex Classic and the Skoogle Child Swim Goggles that we recommend — plus it comes with anti-fog lenses so you can see clearly while you’re swimming. It’s made from 100% polyester and comes with a silicone skirt that keeps the mask comfortable on the wearer’s face (Speedo also says that the skirt offers a leak-proof fit). It also has clips on its sides for easy adjustments before you dive in.

4.6-star average rating from 1,896 reviews on Amazon

Experts told us that Garmine’s line of Forerunner watches, which includes the 735XT, should appeal to serious runners and bikers because the company is known by experts to accurately track mileage the best. Though it can’t stream music like the 745, it tracks data including heart rate and VO2 max. It’s also shock-resistant and its battery life should last — with GPS mode turned on — for up to 14 hours, Garmin says.

The best Prime Day fitness sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day fitness sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day fitness sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day fitness sales we recommend.

Flybird Fitness: Up to 47% off sitewide Echelon: Up to 52% off various fitness machines Sole Fitness: Up to 27% off treadmill Horizon Fitness: Up to 39% off treadmills

