Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from home goods and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re planning to invest in your sleep setup or add a new step to your skin care routine, Amazon is offering notable discounts on pillows, hair care products, sunscreen and more during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Wayfair are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day beauty deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day beauty deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 2,781 reviews on Amazon

This Foreo face brush is Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez’s favorite addition to her skin care routine.The device uses Foreo’s T-sonic pulsations to shake dirt loose from the skin and it comes with 16 pulsation intensities. The brand offers different models for combination, sensitive and normal skin types.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 8,229 reviews on Amazon

This Select reader favorite and expert-recommended lip mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamin C. The mask comes in various scents, including Vanilla and Sweet Candy, and each container is packaged with a tiny applicator.

4.7-star average rating from over 3,046 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended flat iron has an easy-to-read digital temperature display and its 1.25-inch plates can heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit in 60 seconds, according to the brand. Paul Mitchell says the flat iron automatically shuts off after one hour for safety.

4.6-star average rating from 28,444 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended spot treatment uses salicylic acid to fight acne, but since it can be irritating to the skin, the lotion also has calamine to deliver a cooling and soothing effect, the brand says. The lotion’s formula also includes zinc oxide and sulfur, which Mario Badescu says can help absorb oil from the skin.

3.9-star average rating from 3,878 reviews on Amazon

This product took TikTok by storm when one user uploaded a video showing her wrinkles tightening in real time. It contains Vitamin C and E, as well as Pro Vitamin B5 meant to nourish and condition skin, the brand says. Dermatologists have previously recommended the brand’s retinol serum — Rodriguez is a fan of its hyaluronic mask.

4.4-star average rating from over 5,355 reviews on Amazon

This duo of clarifying shampoo and conditioner from Carol’s Daughter uses a vegan, foaming formula that has glycerin and aloe as key moisturizing and softening ingredients, the brand says. The duo was designed for curly, kinky and coily hair types.

4.2-star average rating from over 17,934 reviews on Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive twelve-piece ceramic hot rolling set comes with bonus super clips instead of the strong-hold clips you get in the standard set. The rollers have a velvety color, which Conair says helps protect your hair from heat damage.

4.7-star average rating from over 14,955 reviews on Amazon

This cuticle oil from OPI contains expert-approved avocado oil, as well as several other seed oils, to promote the nourishment of your cuticles, says OPI. The oil is also available in a portable to-go tube.

The best Prime Day wellness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day wellness deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from over 51,865 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier uses a HEPA filter, charcoal and PCO filter, and UV-C sanitizing light to help eliminate germs. It has three different speed settings and has a filter replacement indicator.

4.7-star average rating from 101,492 reviews on Amazon

This ADA-accepted water flosser can hold 22 ounces of water and is equipped with 10 pressure settings. The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser also includes seven different tips designed to rotate 360 degrees, and the brand offers replacements.

4.3-star average rating from 1,781 reviews on Amazon

The expert-recommended cooling pillow from Tuft & Needle is dense enough for back and neck support. It still pulls heat away from the body because it is made from open-cell foam, the brand says, and it includes graphite and cooling gel.

4.6-star average rating from 8,094 reviews on Amazon

This Babyganics mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide is an expert recommendation for sunscreen for kids. The sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant and lasts up to 80 minutes, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,451 reviews on Amazon

This highly rated K-beauty sunscreen is free of parabens, sulfates and silicones. The water based formula provides SPF 36 coverage and doesn’t leave behind a white cast. It is also infused with a blend of sunflower seed oil, green tea and cica, meant to hydrate and soothe skin.

4.7-star average rating from 17,907 reviews on Amazon

This SPF lip balm contains ingredients recommended by experts, like avobenzone to protect from UV rays and petrolatum to help keep the lips from cracking or blistering. You can choose from a subtle Shea Butter & Vitamin E flavor or stronger options like Black Tea & Blackberry, Grapefruit & Ginger, Lemon & Shea Butter, Natural Mint & Shea Butter and Pineapple Mint.

