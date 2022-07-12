Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And if you spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok (guilty!), you’ll be pleased to find that many products made popular on the app are currently on sale, from water bottles to lip masks.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on products that have trended on TikTok, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals on trending TikTok products

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on popular products from TikTok we think readers will want to know about. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 8,031 reviews on Amazon

Made with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, the Laneige Lip Mask is a popular choice on TikTok for chapped lips — experts also recommended it in our guide to lip masks.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,641 reviews on Amazon

This face oil from skin care brand Sunday Riley became a TikTok favorite after users said it helped with their hyperpigmentation and acne scars. The oil is made with vitamin C, which experts have told us can brighten dark spots and reduce signs of aging.

4.7-star average rating from 62,582 reviews on Amazon

Unlike regular mops, the O-Cedar EasyWring uses a hands-free wringing system so you don’t have to use your hands to squeeze dirty water from the mop head. The brand says the mop is safe to use on all hard floors.

4.6-star average rating from 42,199 reviews from Amazon

Bissell’s multi-purpose cleaner uses both cleaning product and suction to remove stains from carpets, upholstery and more. Several TikTokers have put the Little Green to the test on their dirty sofas and carpets, and the results have made the cleaning product a big hit on the platform.

3.9-star average rating from 3,831 reviews on Amazon

The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener became an overnight favorite after one TikTok user demonstrated how it worked to tighten her wrinkles in real time. The product uses active firming agents like silicates to give the skin a temporary smoothness.

4.4-star average rating from 2,742 reviews on Amazon

The Foreo Luna 3 is a staple on skin care TikTok (and part of Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez’s daily routine). The sonic facial cleansing brush uses T-Sonic pulsations and silicone bristles to gently remove dirt, sweat and anything clogging your pores, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,079 reviews on Amazon

The Tineco Pure One S11 is a cordless stick vacuum that uses smart sensor technology to auto-adjust its suction power depending on how dirty your floors are, according to the brand. TikTokers like this vacuum because it’s relatively affordable and comes with several attachments to handle furniture, stairs and more.

4.3-star average rating from 31,054 reviews on Amazon

Grande Cosmetics’ Lash Enhancing Serum uses amino acids, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to strengthen and hydrate eyelashes, giving them a longer and thicker appearance, according to the brand. The serum became popular among TikTokers after several users demonstrated their lash growth over time while using the product.

The best Prime Day sales on Amazon from TikTok-popular brands

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now from brands that are popular on TikTok.

The best Prime Day sales on TikTok-popular brands at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend with deals on brands commonly seen on TikTok.

Macy's: 60% off swim, 20% off Mac and Lancome and more during the Black Friday in July sale Walmart: 60% off select fashion, 50% off select tech and more Target: Up to 50% select clothing, up to 35% floor care and more during the Deal Days event Made In Cookware: Up to 30% off during the Summer Sale

