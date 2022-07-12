Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from home and kitchen and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And whether you’re planning to continue cooking at home for yourself or you have ambitions to host a big Sunday night dinner, Amazon is offering notable discounts on air fryers from brands like Instant Pot, Ninja and Cosori during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 when Amazon first created the fleeting shopping holiday — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Kohl’s are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of it, we compiled some of the best Prime Day air fryers deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day air fryers deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day air fryersdeals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 14,244 reviews on Amazon

The 5.7-quart Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is a smaller version of the 6-quart we recommend, and it offers all the same great qualities the larger Vortex does: It can air fry, broil, roast and reheat. Not only that, but it’s also large — the brand says it can fit 2 pounds of french fries or 4 pounds of chicken, for instance — and its basket is dishwasher-safe. This version of the Vortex comes with a grill plate and a skewer set for accessorizing, too.

4.8-star average rating from 1,076 reviews on Amazon

Maybe the original Vortex’s air frying, broiling, roasting and reheating functions aren’t enough. If that’s so, Instant Pot makes a Vortex Plus with additional cooking settings for baking and dehydrating. The Vortex Plus’s dishwasher-safe basket is also a tad bigger at 6 quarts, with a clear window and an internal light so you can watch your food cook.

4.7-star average rating from 5,081 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Pot Vortex Mini does all the same things the Vortex does, but it’s one-third the size — 2 quarts — to fit on counters with less space. Otherwise it’s business as usual, with settings to air fry, broil, roast and reheat your food and cooking programs that only require one touch from you to get started.

4.8-star average rating from 2,492 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven is another iteration of the Instant Pot franchise. At 8 quarts, it’s one of the brand’s bigger models, with two independent, dishwasher-safe frying baskets for separating your food and eight different settings — air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook (which lets you cook in both baskets at the same time with the same cooking settings) and SyncFinish (which lets you program each basket with a different setting but finish at the same time). Like the Vortex Plus, the Vortex Plus XL has clear windows and internal lights so you can watch as your food cooks.

4.4-star average rating from 2,891 reviews on Amazon

Instant Vortex makes its own Nonstick Grill Pan designed to be used in its air fryers. This is a two-piece set to be used to grill and sear meat, fish and veggies depending on your meal — it comes with a perforated pan and a solid tray that you can use together or separately. The nonstick grill pan is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups, too.

4.7-star average rating from 1,956 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven is more than just an air fryer — it’s the evolution of an all-in-one smart oven we’ve recommended that air roasts, bakes, broils, toasts, dehydrates, keeps your food warm and, yes, air fries. Ninja says that you can fit a full 2-pound roast inside of it — or a 13-inch pizza.

4.8-star average rating from 16,384 reviews on Amazon

Ninja makes a Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer with two independent cooking zones equipped with two separate baskets, each with a 5-quart capacity (10 quarts total). You can cook two different types of foods two different types of ways and have them come out at the same time, the brand says. The Ninja Foodie 6-in-1 air fries, air broils, roasts, bakes, reheats and dehydrates, and its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe.

4.8-star average rating from 27,455 reviews on Amazon

Smaller than the 6-in-1 — but with more ways to cook — Ninja’s 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer has a 5-quart capacity and has the ability to air fry, crisp, pressure cook, sear, steam, slow cook, roast, broil, make yogurt and keep food warm with the press of a button. It comes with a crisper plate and broil rack to help you get started.

4.8-star average rating from 2,492 reviews on Amazon

Cosori makes one of our favorite air fryers, and this 6.8-quart Air Fryer Large Oven with Dual Blaze Tech offers even more than the original does. It has patented temperature control that the brand says lets you make real-time adjustments while you cook, plus an aluminum basket that Cosori says conducts heat more effectively than traditional iron baskets. It also has 12 one-touch cooking functions, like air fry, bake, broil and roast, as well as more specific functions like chicken, steak and seafood. You can also control the air fryer remotely with a smartphone app.

The best Prime Day kitchenware sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day kitchenware sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

