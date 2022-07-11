Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And if you’ve been waiting to score a Dyson vacuum or air purifier, many of the brand’s most popular products are on sale for Prime Day both directly from the brand and via popular retailers like Target and Best Buy. None of the popular Dyson hair products — like the Airwrap — are currently on sale, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

SKIP AHEAD Prime Day Dyson sales

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on Dyson products, plus highlighted other notable counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day Dyson deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day Dyson deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 1,292 reviews at Target

The Dyson V8 Motorhead vacuum is both portable and versatile: It weighs under 6 pounds, can convert into a handheld vacuum and can clean multiple surfaces including carpet and hardwood. According to Dyson, the vacuum uses a HEPA filter to remove 99.9% of particles, dust and allergens.

4.6-star average rating from 3,371 reviews on Dyson

This stick vacuum has two power modes: Powerful mode for everyday messes and MAX mode for up to seven minutes of high-power cleaning, according to the brand. Like the V8 Motorhead, the V8 Absolute can convert into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free runtime, Dyson says.

4-star average rating from 54 reviews on Dyson

The Dyson TPO9 is both a fan and air purifier. According to the brand, the machine meets HEPA H13 — or medical-grade — standards and uses a catalytic filter to break formaldehyde down into water and carbon dioxide. Dyson says the TP09 can cool and purify rooms up to 2,860 square feet.

4.6-star average rating from 1,739 reviews on Dyson

A good option for larger houses and bigger messes, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum can clean within a 50-foot radius of any outlet and has a bin volume of .52 gallons, the brand says. The vacuum comes with a Stair tool to remove hair and debris from carpets and a Combination tool that is a brush and wide nozzle in one.

The best Prime Day Dyson sales across retailers

The following retailers are offering Prime Day Dyson deals we recommend.

Walmart: Up to $150 off select Dyson vacuums Dyson: Up to $120 off select Dyson products through July 16 Best Buy: Up to $100 off select Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and more during the Black Friday in July sale through July 13 Target: Up to $100 off select Dyson vacuums during the Deal Days sale through July 13

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.