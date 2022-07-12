Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And while the savings event can be a great time to splurge on your most-wanted items across categories, your Prime Day purchases don’t necessarily have to break the bank: Amazon is offering several notable discounts on items spanning kitchenware, tech, wellness and more under $100.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales live on Amazon that are all under $100. We also highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers that offer items under $100. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals under $100 based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 101,377 reviews on Amazon

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser — a highly rated, ADA-accepted water flosser — offers 10 pressure settings and a 22-ounce water reservoir that is dishwasher safe. The water flosser comes with seven different tips (you can buy additional replacements online) that rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, and a one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer. It’s available in four colors, including white, gray, blue and black.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 44,277 reviews on Amazon

With a 46-ounce water reservoir and removable drip tray, the K-Slim from Keurig — which makes some of our favorite single-serve coffee makers — can fit all travel mugs 7-inches and under and brews your choice of an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee, according to the brand. It’s also compact, measuring less than 5 inches wide, and the water reservoir lets you brew four cups before having to refill it, Keurig says.

4.6-star average rating from 40,048 reviews on Amazon

Bissell says its Little Green portable cleaner can lift stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more — you’ll simply need to fill the 48-ounce reservoir with water, add a cleaning solution (the machine includes a trial size stain remover) and the machine then collects the dirty water in a separate tank. It also comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool that can scrub stains on carpet and upholstery, as well as a self-cleaning tool to rinse out the hose after use.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 7,589 reviews on Amazon

This pillow from Casper, which makes our favorite cooling pillows, is designed with microfiber fill and includes a 100% cotton cover that’s both removable and machine-washable, according to the brand. It comes in two sizes — Standard and King — and it’s also available in a two-pack.

4.4-star average rating from 5,851 reviews on Amazon

An expert-recommended handheld vacuum for pet owners, the BLACK+DECKER Furbuster has anti-tangle rubber bristles that can easily pick up pet hairs and equips a low and high speed, along with an additional boost of power at the touch of a button, according to the brand. It also includes a narrow crevice tool to get into tight spaces, a washable filter and a dust bin with a one-touch empty feature.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 38,160 reviews on Amazon

The Logitech G502, the wired version of one of our favorite gaming mice, offers 11 programmable buttons that let you customize and assign commands of your choice using the Logitech G HUB app, according to the brand. It also equips adjustable mouse weights and customizable lights, and it’s compatible with Logitech's Powerplay mouse pad, which charges the mouse while you use it.

4.7-star average rating from 53,926 reviews on Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Color II is a portable speaker that lets you play music from your smartphone using Bluetooth and equips a wireless range of approximately 30 feet, according to the brand, which makes some of our favorite over-ear headphones and smart speakers. It has up to eight hours of playtime, IPX4 water-resistance and you can pair two SoundLink speakers together to form your own sound system, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 8,439 reviews on Amazon

Among our favorite hair clippers, the Wahl Lithium Pro Complete includes 10 attachment guards for different hair lengths and a matching detail trimmer to touch up your neck and sideburns, according to the brand. The clippers have a two-hour run time on a full charge and feature an indicator light that tells you when it’s time to recharge. It also comes with a variety of accessories, including two guides for brows and ears, a blade brush and oil for cleaning, two combs and a storage case.

4.7-star average rating from 22,056 reviews on Amazon

The TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller — our pick for one of the best foam rollers — has a hollow center that makes it flexible enough to move with your body and a firm, contoured design that can withstand up to 500 pounds of pressure, according to the brand. This model comes in several sizes and in various colors like Lime, Pink, Mint and Orange.

4.6-star average rating from 8,296 reviews on Amazon

The Roku Streambar boasts four internal speakers and streams 4K HDR picture quality, according to the brand. It works with voice controls like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can connect your smartphone or another device to play music using Bluetooth. It can even automatically lower loud commercials and boost the volume of voices for a better listening experience, Roku says.

4.1-star average rating from 2,294 reviews on Amazon

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a staff favorite due to its minimalist design and essential oil-infused cool mist that can freshen up rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. The device requires you to fill the internal reservoir with water, add 20-25 drops of essential oil and select either a four- or eight-hour time setting to allow the steam to disperse, Vitruvi says. The diffuser is also lightweight (weighing just 1 pound), compact in size and features an ambient and adjustable LED light.

The best Prime Day sales under $100 on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon across a wide range of items under $100 that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales under $100 at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales where you can find notable deals under $100.

