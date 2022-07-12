Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to small kitchen appliances and fitness equipment. And whether you’re planning to board a flight to a sunny island or go on a roadtrip in the coming months, Amazon is offering notable discounts on travel items from portable chargers to luggage during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Bed, Bath and Beyond and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day travel deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day travel deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day travel deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 291 reviews on Amazon

This set of two hardsided suitcases includes a 21-inch carry-on bag and a 24-inch bag. Both come with a built-in TSA luggage lock and have four spinner wheels, as well as a retractable pull handle. The suitcases are also designed with interior organizational dividers and pockets.

4.8-star average rating from 4,582 reviews on Amazon

You can use Adidas’ Classic 3S Backpack as a carry-on bag and bring it with you to the beach or on a hike while traveling. It has a front pocket to store smaller items and a large zippered main compartment, as well as an interior sleeve to store a computer or tablet. There’s also a zippered media pocket on the top of the backpack to store headphones.

4.8-star average rating from 96,291 reviews on Amazon

According to Lifestraw, this personal water filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water, which may come in handy while hiking or camping, as well as during emergencies. The brand said the filter can be used to clean up to 1,000 gallons of drinking water.

4.7-star average rating from 28,029 reviews on Amazon

Select writer Zoe Malin previously recommended these reusable pocket-sized silicone Stasher Bags for storing items like hair ties and vitamins while traveling. They come in a pack of two and are designed with the brand’s Pinch-Loc seal to make sure items remain inside the bag. Like other Stasher Bag models — many of which are on sale during Prime Day — these bags are freezer-, microwave-, dishwasher-, stovetop- and oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the brand said.

4.7-star average rating from 44,482 reviews on Amazon

Before a long flight, car or train ride, you may want to invest in a new pair of headphones like these from Bose. The wireless over-ear headphones are built with Apple’s W1 chip and offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, Beats says. You can adjust their fit so they’re comfortable across your head, and they’re equipped with control buttons on the ear cups to answer calls, activate Siri and raise the volume of your music.

4.0-star average rating from 14,882 reviews on Amazon

Whether you need Wi-Fi connectivity outdoors or want to create a private wireless network at hotels while traveling, you can use this pocket-sized travel router. The brand said it provides a data transfer rate of up to 750 mbps and is built with a USB port to share files with other devices. The travel router can also act as a portable charger for phones, cameras and tablets.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

Colgate’s electric toothbrush comes with a travel case so you can pack it in your toiletry bag, and one charge lasts for 10 days, the brand says. The toothbrush connects to a companion app via Bluetooth to show you where you’re brushing and gives you tips on how to improve.You can choose from sensitive, normal or deep clean brushing modes.

4.7-star average rating from 5,166 reviews on Amazon

Instead of carrying heavy books with you on trips, download thousands of ebooks and audiobooks to the Kindle Paperwhite. It comes with 32 GB of storage and the device’s screen auto-adjusts depending on the light you’re in. To repower the Kindle, you can use a USB-C charger or a compatible Qi wireless charger. According to Amazon, one charge gives you up to 10 weeks of battery life.

The best Prime Day travel sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day travel sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day travel sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day travel sales we recommend.

Macy’s: Up to 60% off luggage from brands like Travelpro, Delsey, London Fog and more Best Buy: Deals on headphones, cameras, portable chargers and more during Black Friday in July through July 13 Target: Deals on luggage, swimwear, toiletries and more during Target Deal Days through July 13 Bed Bath and Beyond: Deals on personalized sports team luggae, kids luggage and suitcase organizers.

