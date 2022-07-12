Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to small kitchen appliances and fitness equipment. If you’re planning on upgrading some of your cleaning tools, Amazon is offering notable discounts on vacuums from popular brands like Roomba, Shark and Black+Decker during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and brands like Dyson are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day vacuum deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day vacuum deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 12,297 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum from iRobot uses a smart mapping feature to learn the layout of your home so you can pick and choose which rooms you want to clean. Unlike many other robot vacuums, this machine has an automatic dirt disposal that it dumps debris and dust into — according to the brand, the base can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. It connects to voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and pairs with the iRobot app.

4.4-star average rating from 22,483 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum from iRobot uses sensors to navigate around your house, cleaning up dirt, crumbs, and pet dander from carpeting or hardwood floors along the way. If you’re a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa user, you can use voice command to ask your vacuum to start cleaning.

4.6-star average rating from 731 ratings

This Shark AI Robot Vacuum is great for cleaning up pet hair, according to the brand. The vacuum self-empties into its base and utilizes a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of dust and allergens from your home’s floors, Shark says. You can use a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or the Sharkclean app to set up cleaning.

The best Prime Day upright vacuum deals

4.6-star average rating from 19,315 reviews on Amazon

Cleaning experts said this Shark option is one of the best vacuums, and in 2021, it was one of the most purchased vacuums by Select readers. The upright vacuum — which comes with upholstery and crevice attachments — is relatively lightweight at only 14 pounds and has a HEPA filter to catch allergens and debris, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 11,357 reviews on Amazon

This Shark vacuum uses a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens and has a large, .88-quart dust cup, according to the brand. The included pet power brush is designed to remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from carpeting, Shark says.

This vacuum can tackle carpeting, hardwood and hard-to-reach corners on the stairs or on upholstered furniture, according to the brand. It relies on a HEPA filter to capture 99% of dust and allergens, Hoover says, and comes with attachments to handle pet hair, dust and more.

The best Prime Day stick vacuum deals

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 7,862 reviews on Amazon

If you’re on a budget, this lightweight corded vacuum from Eureka might be a good option. This bagless option retails for under $100 and is easy to maneuver and store at under 3 pounds, according to the brand. It can be used as both a stick vacuum and handheld vacuum and comes with a crevice tool to tackle hard-to-reach areas.

The best Prime Day vacuum sales on Amazon

Here are the best vacuum Prime Day sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day vacuum sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering vacuum Prime Day sales we recommend.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 40% off vacuums from Shark, Bissell and more Target: Up to 35% off floor care during the Deal Days event Best Buy: Up to $250 off vacuums from Dyson, Bissell and more Dyson: Up to $120 off select vacuums Macy’s: Deals on vacuums from Shark, Levoit and more

