Top tech launches

Apple’s latest MacBook Air looks a lot like prior models. Most of this year’s big changes are internal. The new laptops have Apple’s M3 chip inside, which offers improved all-around performance compared to the previous models, particularly with gaming and media editing, according to the brand. The M3 version also supports a Wi-Fi 6E connection (up from Wi-Fi 6). The laptop is available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions in four colors.

Garmin makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, especially if you want long-lasting battery life and accurate GPS data. This model has a new colorful touchscreen display, daily suggested workouts, Garmin’s morning report, training effects data, five physical buttons along the case, and an up to 11-day battery life. Of Garmin’s latest watch offerings, this model is meant to be more budget-friendly than the Forerunner 265 and 965 while offering similar features, such as the colorful touchscreen and latest interface.

This new handheld gaming console is similar to competitors like the Asus Rog Ally and Steam Deck: a mobile gaming machine for taking your PC gaming library on the go. It has a huge, high-resolution screen and detachable controllers, one of which can be turned into a makeshift mouse with the flick of a switch, according to the brand.

Logitech makes some of the best computer accessories, such as webcams, keyboards, and mice (Rabinowitz uses its MX Master 3s mouse daily). This new webcam can record in up to 4K resolutions, with larger pixels, finer image details, better low-light performance, and improved autofocus compared to 2017’s Logitech Brio 4K. The MX Brio has a built-in privacy shutter that can block the camera lens and plug in with USB-C.

Top home launches

Windmill, best known for its window air conditioner, just released a personal fan, the brand’s second product since its 2020 launch. The fan is designed to sit on your desk or nightstand and offers five speeds. It pairs with a companion app, allowing you to operate it remotely, set timers, create automation and more. The fan also has a memory function so you can save your favorite speed, and it’s built with a tiltable head and a detachable front panel for easy cleaning. You can purchase the fan in five colors: white, black, navy, pink and Butter (yellow).

Casper relaunched its line of mattresses to introduce new models across price points and highlight features like cooling technology and hybrid designs with foam and springs. Mattresses are all available in sizes twin to California king. We included information about each option below.

Calpak’s Baby Collection hasf six products that help keep parents organized during their day-to-day and while traveling. It includes a Diaper Tote Bag and Diaper Backpack, both with laptop sleeves, and a mini diaper bag you can wear as a backpack or as a crossbody thanks to convertible straps. The brand also added a Portable Changing Pad Clutch and Convertible Stroller Caddy Crossbody to the collection and stroller straps you can use to attach most diaper bags to a stroller.

Top kitchen launches

California Olive Ranch makes one of our favorite olive oils, now available in a squeezy bottle to make pouring it into a pan or drizzling it over vegetables easier. You can purchase two of the brand’s olive oils in this squeezable bottle: 100% California, which is meant for everyday cooking, and Global Blend Medium, which is best for sautés.

Top beauty and skin care launches

Eliminate steps in your daily skin care and makeup routine with Supergoop’s new tinted sunscreen, which protects you from the sun and offers buildable coverage to use instead of foundation. The product comes in 14 shades and is safe for all skin types, plus it leaves skin looking smoother and more even after you apply it, according to the brand. Protec(tint) has an SPF of 50 and is made with ingredients like moisturizing hyaluronic acid-infused clay. Select contributor Michelle Rostamian tried the skin tint and says it’s easy to apply using her fingers, feels lightweight even when she’s wearing three layers of it and makes her skin look glowy.

Flamingo designed three new products to address issues people commonly face while shaving the pubic area, like irritation, discomfort, ingrown hairs and razor burn. The products are sold as a set that includes a Pubic Razor, Pubic Exfoliating Shave Gel and a Restorative Post-Shave Serum. You first apply shave gel to remove dead skin cells and loosen trapped hairs from the skin, and then shave using the brand’s Pubic Razor, which has a thicker handle compared to a razor you’d use to shave your legs or face. This helps you keep a strong grip and be more precise in your strokes, according to the brand. You can use the post-shave serum after your shower to reduce redness, strengthen the skin barrier and moisturize the area.

Ilia’s Skin Rewind Complexion Stick functions like makeup and skin care in one. According to the brand, it has buildable coverage and a melty feel, and as you apply it, it blurs pores, reduces redness, and smoothes skin. The complexion stick is also made with ingredients like a ceramide-peptide complex to strengthen the skin barrier as you wear it. The product has a matte finish and comes in over 40 shades.

Top fitness and outdoor launches

We’ve recommended Hoka in our guides to walking, running and trail running shoes, and the brand’s latest Mach 6 model is meant to be fast, responsive and lightweight at 8.2 ounces. Compared to previous versions, this shoe has a new foam midsole and Hoka made improvements to the collar and tongue area. Notably, there’s a gusset connecting the tongue to the interior of the shoe, which helps it stay in place while you’re running.

Malin tried the new sneakers after Hoka sent them to her. She says they’re not super cushioned and soft like some of the brand’s other shoes, which she appreciates — she finds that moderate cushioning and a firmer feel help keep her feet and ankles stable. The Mach 6 fit true to size and their shoelaces never came untied during Malin’s 5+ mile runs.

Aventon makes some of the best electric bikes that comply with battery safety standards like UL 2849. The Ramblas is the brand’s first mountain bike. Unlike Aventon’s other e-bikes, this one has features made to tackle off-road terrains like a 12-speed gear system, large suspension fork, mid-drive motor and IP67 dust and water resistance. It weighs 54 lbs, comes in four sizes, has a top speed of 20 mph and has an estimated range of up to 80 miles, according to the brand.

