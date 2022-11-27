Shop discounts on razors, nail care, pimple patches and more this Black Friday.

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday starts tomorrow. And if you’re planning to upgrade your skincare routine or change your sleep setup, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on beauty and wellness products during the event. Some of these sales run through the end of the week (some experts call the timeframe between Cyber Monday and the following Friday Cyber Week).

SKIP AHEAD Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals | Cyber Monday beauty and wellness sales

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on beauty and wellness products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best early Cyber Monday 2022 beauty and wellness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 32,591 reviews on Amazon

This at-home DNA test kit from 23andMe reviews your genetic data to provide more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions and more. The test requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and the company says you’ll get results back in five to six weeks.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale can connect to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI over time. The scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect it to their personal devices.

4.9-star average rating from 16 reviews at Best Buy.

This cooling fan from Dyson doubles as an air purifier and comes with a 360-degree HEPA filtration system that is meant to capture 99.7% of pollutants, including formaldehyde released from household items, according to Dyson. The Night Mode setting runs the device at a low volume, 20% quieter then the previous model, Dyson says.

4.2-star average rating from 7,974 reviews on Amazon

Our experts recommended the FlexSeries Electric head shaver due to its five flexible blades, which the brand says easily glide on the skin. It comes with five attachments, including a precision clipper and trimmer with three safety guards, a nose and ear hair trimmer, and a skin exfoliation brush. It comes with a rapid USB charging cable, a micro cleaning brush to dust off the blades and has a runtime of 90 minutes, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 7,323 reviews at Walmart

Experts recommended this head shaver for its durability, and the brand says it also offers an ergonomic handle to hold in between your fingers. Its blades are designed to catch hair clippings in a chamber to help prevent them from making a mess, Skull Shaver said. The shaver has a runtime of up to 90 minutes, and the LED display screen shows you how much battery you have left.

4.8-star average rating from 223 reviews at Target

The Oral-B iO Series 4 rechargeable electric toothbrush includes a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re applying too much pressure while brushing, as well as a two-minute timer to ensure complete brushing. The brush also offers four cleaning modes if you want to target whitening or have sensitivity, for example. You can also pair with the Oral-B app to show your daily brushing report. It comes with a travel case and a replacement brush head.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 330,849 reviews on Amazon

A slimmer version of the Revlon One-Step hair dryer, this hot tool comes with a detachable head to make it travel- and storage-friendly, according to the brand. It also has four heat settings and a ceramic titanium barrel that the brand says can provide a smoother glide when styling your hair.

4.7-star average rating from 601 reviews at Parachute

This down duvet insert from Parachute is filled with 85% down and 15% down and feather fiber blend. It has a 750 fill power (we learned that the higher the fill power number, the fluffier and more insulating the duvet is). The insert is covered with a sateen cotton shell that the brand says is reinforced with a double-stitched piping seam.

4.3-star average rating from 2,137 reviews on Amazon

This sunrise alarm clock from Philips has 315-lux brightness and an auto-dimming display, as well as five adjustable sunrise colors, according to the brand. SleepMapper, Philips’ connected app, allows you to customize your chosen sunset and sunrise times, track your sleep over time and sync your sleep data with Apple and Google Health.

Expert-recommended & 3.8-star average rating from 103 reviews on Amazon

Expert hair stylists recommended this curling iron to us because the titanium barrel has 128 tiny holes in it which helps limit heat damage, leaving your hair smooth and shiny. The curling iron has five temperature settings and an auto-shutoff feature that activates after 60 minutes.

Best early Cyber Monday 2022 beauty and wellness sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.