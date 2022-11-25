Black Friday is officially here and retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday. With so many deals being offered, it is a great time to pick up practical gifts for yourself or loved ones. One thing to look for: Items from Yeti. While the brand is most known for their tumblers and cups that keep beverages hot (or cold!), they also offer items like storage boxes and coolers.

Amazon has included a few highly-rated items from Yeti in their Black Friday sale. Yeti also has a sale running on their site, with deep discounts offered on products. While it is not officially being called a Black Friday sale on the Yeti site, the brand has a number of items on sale through Nov. 28.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on Yeti products. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 Yeti deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday Yetideals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’ve run them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure that each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 8,040 reviews at Amazon

The kitchen-grade stainless steel interior of this Yeti wine tumbler is resistant to rust, while the exterior is sweat-proof. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your wine (or cocktail) at the ideal drinking temperature. Select colors of this Yeti wine tumbler are up to 30% off — including the Seafoam and River green shades.

4.9-star average rating from 19,314 reviews at Amazon

Designed to fit a 12-ounce hard seltzer can, you place your drink in this double-wall vacuum-insulated sleeve to keep it cold. That way, your beverage stays icy cold and your hand stays comfortably dry, according to the brand. Get it in a large range of colors, all of which are dishwasher-safe and chip-resistant.

4.8-star average rating from 147,572 reviews at Amazon

One of Yeti’s most popular ramblers, this 20-ounce cup is double-insulated with stainless steel to preserve temperature (hot or cold) for hours. It also comes with a MagSlider lid that allows you to close the top to keep your drink contained.

4.7-star average rating from 5,257 reviews at Yeti

Keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with this insulated 10 oz lowball cup. The brand says it’s an ideal size for a cup of coffee or a bit of whiskey at the end of the night. The MagSlider lid helps to keep your beverage at the ideal temperature and can limit spills.

4.6-star average rating from 863 reviews at Yeti

Whether you’ve got fishing gear you want to keep safe or camping gear that needs to stay dry, this sealed box allows you to store things safely. This gear case is waterproof and dust-proof, according to the brand. It is also stackable and made from durable material that can hold up to lots of banging and dropping, says Yeti.

4.8-star average rating from 10,567 reviews at Amazon

For tallboy and other larger cans, there’s this 16-ounce insulator. Put your can inside and turn the lock-and-load gasket a quarter of the way. The double-wall vacuum insulation will lock in the cold for hours, according to the brand, while the exterior is sweat-proof and durable enough for game days and backyard BBQs. It's available in colors like black, navy, seafoam green and white.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

