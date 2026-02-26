When it comes to sneaker shopping, there are a number of trusted brands to choose from, including Hoka, Nike, Asics, and New Balance. NBC Select editors and experts tend to frequently recommend the latter. In fact, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says New Balance makes one of her favorite pairs of women’s running shoes and has recommended another pair from the brand that she says works for both running or walking. Right now, Amazon has a number of New Balance sneakers on sale.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals up to 30 percent off — including a style that recently kept me comfortable on a vacation that involved a ton of walking. One thing to note before you shop: The price for a specific style may vary slightly depending on what size and width you need or what color you want. Nevertheless, everything below is on sale and has at least a 4-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

The best New Balance sneaker deals for women to shop on Amazon

Keep it casual in these retro-inspired sneakers that have a relatively low profile and mesh and suede uppers. Reviewers say the shoe has great arch support and cushioning at the midsole. I have a similar style from the brand and find that they look great with dresses in the summer and jeans and sweaters in the winter.

This running sneaker has New Balance’s signature Fresh Foam cushioning to give it lots of cushioning while still being lightweight. The heel has a slight rocker shape to help propel you forward, and the upper has a no-sew overlay for a sleek look. The sole also has deep grooves to provide traction on slick or uneven surfaces.

These cross trainers come in narrow, medium and wide widths, making them a good option for a variety of people. They can be worn for low impact workouts or walking, plus they have a padded footbed and rubber sole for traction. They are also reinforced around the ankle as you move, according to the brand.

I recently took my kids to Disney World and wore these sneakers as we logged many, many miles traversing the various parks. My feet never hurt and I felt supported and comfortable the entire time. The textile upper is breathable and the sole is plushly padded while still being lightweight. They also come in wide and extra-wide widths, making them an inclusive pick for those with larger feet.

If you like trail running, you know that you need shoes that provide good traction and stability. This style is specifically made for off-road running and has special toe padding to protect you from rocks and rubble, as well as deep treads for traction. The gusseted tongue gives a secure fit and keeps debris out, according to the brand. Also nice: The soles are made from renewable resources for a lower carbon footprint.

Why this sale is worth it

Just about everyone needs at least one pair of sneakers in their wardrobe. They can be worn for working out, running after kids, crossing errands off your to-do list and more. While there are many sneaker brands on the market, New Balance is one that has historically been recommended to NBC Select editors by experts, and the brand has a number of styles editors love. Need more convincing? Here’s why this sale may be worth shopping:

Trusted brand

Up to 30% off

Highly-rated styles marked down

Sale includes sneakers for running, walking and more

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade. I also haven’t worn heels in more than a year and prefer to spend my days wearing one of my many pairs of sneakers.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.