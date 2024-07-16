This Prime Day was a record-breaking event for Amazon and a major money saver for millions of shoppers everywhere, including NBC Select readers who scored some of our favorite and award-winning products in various categories, including tech, home, travel and beauty, on sale.

This was the biggest Prime Day in history, according to Amazon, as U.S. shoppers spent $14.2 billion during the two-day shopping event, according to Adobe Analytics data. And while Prime Day is officially over, there are still great deals happening at Amazon that you can shop now, in addition to sales you can shop at other retailers, including Best Buy, Macy’s and Wayfair.

Below, we’ve rounded up the most purchased products among our readers during NBC Select’s Amazon Prime Day 2024 coverage.

SKIP AHEAD The bestsellers from Amazon Prime Day 2024

Want more from our everyday experts, straight to your inbox? Sign up for The Selection, our weekly newsletter packed full of good finds, sales and exclusive content.

The bestsellers from Amazon Prime Day 2024

4.7-star average rating from 135,035 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Our editors' favorite smart plus to upgrade your home

4.7-star average rating from 56,623 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.8-star average rating from 42,986 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.3-star average rating from 100,277 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.7-star average rating from 479,490 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 33+ Prime Day device deals you can shop

4.7-star average rating from 5,566 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 37+ products that are at their lowest price ever for Prime Day

4.4-star average rating from 1,570 reviews

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.7-star average rating from 11,078 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 63+ best Prime Day deals under $25 to shop right now

4.6-star average rating from 18,821 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best Prime Day deals on luggage, travel accessories and more

4.8-star average rating from 22,836 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.8-star average rating from 22,847 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Yeti Rambler review: Why it’s my go-to tumbler

4.8-star average rating from 115,992 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.5-star average rating from 82,288 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.5-star average rating from 200,385 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.3-star average rating from 22,365 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 93+ best beauty and wellness deals to shop during Prime Day

4.3-star average rating from 554 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best Apple AirPod deals during Prime Day 2024

4.7-star average rating from 43,320 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best lip masks to heal dry lips, according to dermatologists

4.5-star average rating from 80,039 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to treat acne scars and hyperpigmentation, according to experts

4.8-star average rating from 55,092 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Highly rated toiletry bags that’ll keep you organized when traveling

4.7-star average rating from 27,209 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 63+ best Prime Day deals under $100 to shop now

4.7-star average rating from 77,663 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.7-star average rating from 54,357 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 37 Amazon Prime Day 2024 device deals including Echo Show, Fire Tablet and more

4.5-star average rating from 25,181 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.4-star average rating from 14,588 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: NBC Select Travel Awards: The best travel accessories

4.6-star average rating from 483,317 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.3-star average rating from 143,837 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.5-star average rating from 23,145 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 46 best travel accessories for your next trip, according to experts

4.4-star average rating from 6,533 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.7-star average rating from 97,013 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.5-star average rating from 37,848 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.5-star average rating from 94,132 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 93+ best beauty and wellness deals to shop during Prime Day

4.5-star average rating from 1,122 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Our editors spent over $1,000 on Amazon Prime Day — here’s what we bought (so far)

4.6-star average rating from 37,302 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 71+ great deals you can still shop

4.1-star average rating from 94,463 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Loop earplugs review: The key to falling (and staying) asleep at night

4.6-star average rating from 2,982 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Apple AirTag Review: Are Apple AirTags actually worth it? We say yes

4.6-star average rating from 1,180 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: NBC Select Wellness Awards 2024: The best fitness, sleep and self care products

How we found the Amazon Prime Day 2024 bestsellers

Our recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. We also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products we recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

Jeffrey Kelly is a digital intern for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for Walmart and Target. Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for home goods, travel and more. To round up this list, they collected bestselling products that are our readers loved most from NBC Select’s Prime Day coverage.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.