33+ bestsellers from Amazon Prime Day 2024

We sorted through hundreds of products from Amazon’s Prime Day sale — here are the bestsellers our readers loved most.

Jeffrey Kelly

Kelsey Fredricks

Former Production Coordinator

Readers bought the Amazon Smart Plug, Tubshroom drain protector, Sensodyne extra whitening toothpaste and more.
This Prime Day was a record-breaking event for Amazon and a major money saver for millions of shoppers everywhere, including NBC Select readers who scored some of our favorite and award-winning products in various categories, including tech, home, travel and beauty, on sale.

This was the biggest Prime Day in history, according to Amazon, as U.S. shoppers spent $14.2 billion during the two-day shopping event, according to Adobe Analytics data. And while Prime Day is officially over, there are still great deals happening at Amazon that you can shop now, in addition to sales you can shop at other retailers, including Best Buy, Macy’s and Wayfair.

Below, we’ve rounded up the most purchased products among our readers during NBC Select’s Amazon Prime Day 2024 coverage.

SKIP AHEAD The bestsellers from Amazon Prime Day 2024

The bestsellers from Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Smart Plug

Tubshroom Ultra Bath Tub Drain Protector

Energizer AA Batteries

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Sensodyne Extra Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Treatment (18 Treatments)

Youcopia Crazy Susan Lazy Organize

Perilogics Universal Phone Holder Mount

Yeti Rambler 18 oz. Bottle with Chug Cap

Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced

Grace & Stella Gold Under Eye Mask

Apple Airpods (3rd Generation)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Amazon Echo Pop

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Twelve South Airfly Duo

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus Hair Dryer & Styler

Blink Video Doorbell

Fyy Travel Cable Organizer

Tile Mate 2-Pack

Glad ForceFlex 13 Gal Trash Bags

Furbo 360-Dog Camera + Nanny Bundle

Corsx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Cleancult Wool Dryer Balls (3-Pack)

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher with Smartlight Indicator

Loop Quiet Earplugs

Apple AirTag

Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush

How we found the Amazon Prime Day 2024 bestsellers

Our recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. We also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products we recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

Jeffrey Kelly is a digital intern for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for Walmart and Target. Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for home goods, travel and more. To round up this list, they collected bestselling products that are our readers loved most from NBC Select’s Prime Day coverage.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more


Kelsey Fredricks

Kelsey Fredricks is the former production coordinator for Select on NBC News.

