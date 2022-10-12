Amazon’s fall Prime Day event — called Prime Early Access Sale — offers sitewide savings for Prime members on everything from skin care and kitchenware to tech and fitness equipment.The two-day event ends today.

So if you’re looking to save money on fitness equipment or gear or just shopping for gifts, some of the best deals are still available.

For anyone who wants to save a whole bunch of money on a stationary exercise bike, Amazon’s much-hyped sale on Peloton bikes is over, but this discount is even better: The NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle is its lowest price ever at $899.00 (40% off), saving you more than $600.

It comes with a 30-day iFIT Family Membership ($39/mo) for on-demand workouts and studio classes, has a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen display, incline and resistance levels and you can pair it with your own Bluetooth headphones for high-quality in-ear audio, according to the brand.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

4.3-average star rating from 4,131 reviews on Amazon

This immersive indoor cycling bike has a 22-inch rotating screen, 24 levels of resistance and up to a 20% incline, plus a set of dumbbells.

The Prime Early Access Sale is similar to Prime Day (the sale started by Amazon in 2015), but this October event kicked off early holiday shopping. As with July’s Prime Day, other retailers like Target, Walmart and Wayfair are now hosting their own early pre-Black Friday counter sales. The Prime sale ends today, so make sure to keep up with our continual coverage of the Prime Early Access Sale, aka “October Prime Day” — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

