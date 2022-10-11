For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

There are numerous deals to take advantage of to get ahead on your gift shopping. From stand mixers for home cooks to drills for DIY enthusiasts, these deals have you covered when buying for your loved ones with any kind of interest.

The best October Prime Day gift deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 400 reviews on Amazon

Good sleep starts with a good pillow. This foam pillow has ventilation channels to ensure a cool and seamless sleep, according to Leesa, and its cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning. This pillow is a great gift for anyone who could use a good night’s rest (so, everyone).

4.7-star average rating from 641 reviews on Amazon

This shaving bundle includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and after-shave balm, which is everything you need for a perfect shave, according to the brand. In our guide to shaving creams, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick recommended the shaving cream in this kit, noting that it’s made with hydrating ingredients like glycerin that “minimize the potential for irritation.”

4.8-star average rating from 2,688 reviews on Amazon

Both a Select staff favorite and an expert-recommended pick, this stand mixer is a great present for the cooks and bakers in your life. My mother has this and absolutely adores it, especially the tilt-head design, which makes it easy to add ingredients. Compared to the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, it’s lighter and smaller, according to KitchenAid, but has the same 10 speed settings and also comes with a dough hook.

4.6-star average rating from 44,002 reviews on Amazon

With a wide collection of colors, this DIY gel nail polish kit is easy to apply and a mani with the polish should last over three weeks, the brand says. This kit is a great gift for anyone in your life who loves doing their nails, and if they’re salon-goers, it gives them a chance to try it themselves.

4.5-star average rating from 28,385 reviews on Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones are a lifesaver in many situations, like during a long flight or while working remotely. As one of our favorite sets of over-ear headphones, not only do these provide crisp sound, but the system also adapts to noisy environments so you always sound clear during phone calls, Bose says. This is a great gift this holiday season for those always on the go, like students.

4.8-star average rating from 6,282 reviews on Amazon

This Wi-Fi-connected digital picture frame from Aura can hold over 10,000 photos and comes with unlimited cloud storage, without a subscription. Using the Aura app, you can upload photos and videos and invite friends and family to contribute to your frame.

4.8-star average rating from 855,810 reviews on Amazon

Shopping for someone who has everything, someone you don’t know that well or someone who lives far away can be hard, so a gift card can be the safest route. If you buy a $50 gift card during the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, you will receive a $10 credit for your own use when you apply the code NEWGC2022 at checkout. This deal is only available once per Prime account. You can schedule the delivery date for up to a year from the day you purchase it.

4.8-star average rating from 39,871 reviews on Amazon

This highly rated drill could make a great gift for the handyman or DIY lover in your life. According to DeWalt, the motor of the power drill delivers 300 unit watts of power and two different speeds for a range of fastening and drilling applications.

4.7-star average rating from 15,179 reviews on Amazon

This lip mask is formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips for up to eight hours, according to Laneige. A Select reader favorite that’s also expert-recommended, the lip mask comes in multiple flavors (like Pumpkin Spice or Mango), and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger into the pot.

4.5-star average rating from 2,627 reviews on Amazon

Sunscreen is a must for everyone, as numerous dermatologists have reminded us. Coola’s organic mineral sheer matte sunscreen has many benefits built into one product: It is water-resistant and made up of over 70% of organic ingredients, according to the brand. The mineral sunscreen uses zinc oxide to block UV rays, which dermatologists generally prefer. This one is for the beach lovers, runners or anyone who spends time outside daily.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.