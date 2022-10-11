For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re planning to add a mattress topper to your sleep setup or buy a brand new mattress, Amazon is offering notable discounts on mattresses, mattress toppers, bedding, pillows and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day mattressdeals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Early Access Sale mattress deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on mattresses based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 642 reviews on Amazon

This mattress is built with a layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam and the brand’s soft-knit fabric cover, both of which offer ventilation to increase airflow while you sleep, Zinus says. The mattress is also infused with green tea to keep it fresh and odor-free, according to the brand. You can purchase the mattress in sizes ranging from twin to king and choose from three thicknesses: 8-inch, 10-inch or 12-inch.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 12,945 reviews on Amazon

PrimaSleep’s mattress is made with multiple layers of memory foam to support you while you sleep and relieve pressure from areas like your back and hips, according to the brand. The gel-infused memory foam helps disperse heat, keeping you cool and offering breathability, according to PrimaSleep. You can purchase the mattress in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 23 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress without investing in a brand new one, you can buy a mattress topper like this one from Casper. It’s made with perforated foam to help air circulate through the layers and the plush top layer conforms to the shape of your body, the brand says. The mattress topper is 3 inches high and comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

4.5-star average rating from 20,132 reviews on Amazon

Olee Sleep’s hybrid mattress has a layer of steel coils topped with a memory foam cushion, both of which are wrapped in a quilted cover. The brand says the coils help distribute weight to relieve pressure points and eliminate motion transfer. The mattress comes in sizes ranging from full to king.

Lowest price ever

5-star average rating from 23 reviews on Amazon

The springs and memory foam inside this mattress from Leesa conform to the shape of your body to offer support in zones like the back, knees and shoulders, the brand says. The mattress has a twill cover and comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

4.4-star average rating from 6,126 reviews on Amazon

Sleep Innovations’ mattress is designed with pressure-relieving memory foam, including one layer that the brand says specifically promotes airflow and provides ventilation. The mattress has a knit cover and comes in 12-inch medium firm or a 14-inch medium styles. You can purchase the mattress in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best mattress sales on Amazon

Here are the best October Prime Day mattress sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best mattress sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day mattress sales we recommend.

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide through Oct. 12 Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide through Oct. 17 Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% off bedding, sheets and more through Oct. 11 Casper: Up to $600 off select products through Oct. 16 with code OCT22 Tempur-Pedic: $300 off the ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze and LuxeAdapt mattresses through Nov. 1

