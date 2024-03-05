Access to fast shipping and an extensive marketplace where you can buy virtually anything are cornerstones of Amazon. However, according to our team of expert shopping editors, one of the online retailer’s best benefits might actually be its deals. In addition to its signature Lightning Deals and Prime Day sales, Amazon consistently offers discounts across many of its product categories, including tech items, kitchen gadgets and travel accessories. But with so much available, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options and wonder “Is this product actually the best? Is this deal really worth it?”

To help you answer those questions and save you time and money, we compiled a list of NBC Select-approved products that are currently on sale at Amazon. We included products we covered before as well as items from brands our team personally uses and loves.

We’ll continue updating this list with new savings opportunities; keep in mind that prices and availability are subject to change — some might only apply to Prime Members.

Home & kitchen deals

4.5-star average rating from 100,647 reviews

This vegetable chopper is a favorite of NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider's, who says it’s a great kitchen hack for beginners and is highly satisfying to use. “The chopper perfectly cuts vegetables into pieces that are the same exact size, which makes throwing them in a salad or into a frying pan really easy,” she says. It’s currently 40% off and is also available and on-sale in a compact size that’s 60% off.

4.7-star average rating from 99,067 reviews

This bestselling purifier can get rid of pollen, dust, pet hair, odor and smoke from the air, according to the brand. You can choose from a variety of replacement filters, including ones that specialize in removing toxins, wildfire smoke and pet dander, according to the brand. I have allergies to dust and pollen, and in my experience, it helps keep the air in my bedroom fresh — I notice I sniffle and feel itchy significantly less since having it. It’s currently 15% off and comes in different sizes to suit your space and filtration needs, including a mini, standard and large size.

4.8-star average rating from 42,352 reviews

This top-rated drill kit, which is currently 45% off, is lightweight, ergonomic and compact enough to store in small spaces, according to the brand. It comes with two speed variations, depending on the task at hand, and can be a great gift for anyone who’s interested in doing more DIY projects around their space.

4.5-star average rating from 76,143 reviews

Bissell’s Little Green cleaner is a 2023 NBC Select Pet Award winner for best stain remover and also comes expert-recommended in our guide to the best carpet cleaners. The machine, which comes with special tools to help you get to hard-to-reach areas, can remove spots and stains from carpet, upholstery and car interiors, according to the brand. It also comes with a stain treatment spray tool, which may be especially beneficial for parents and pet owners. It’s currently more than 20% off and is a great budget pick for any spring cleaning needs (and thereafter).

Skin care & wellness deals

4.4-star average from 22,539 reviews

These bestselling under-eye masks, which are currently 29% off, are great for reducing dark circles, puffiness and fine lines, according to Grace & Stella. The vegan patches are formulated with hyaluronic acid to help moisturize the skin and are safe to add to your everyday skin care routine, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio swears by the brand’s gold energizing eye masks and uses them multiple times a week to rehydrate the skin under her eyes.

4.6-star average rating from 84,736 reviews

If you are experiencing dry skin, consider trying this water-based gel moisturizer, which is now 45% off. Included in our guide to the best pregnancy-safe skin care products, experts recommend it because it hydrates skin without clogging pores. It comes in a fully recyclable glass jar and is safe for daily use, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 13,292 reviews

Water flossers are known for their ability to remove plaque and improve gum health. This rechargeable flosser is ergonomic, easy to use and great for travel, according to the brand. The appliance, which is currently 29% off, is also quiet and has a 360 tip rotation to reach the toughest spots, according to Waterpik.

Tech deals

4.6-star average rating from 54,940 reviews

You can get these over-ear, noise canceling headphones for 29% off right now. They have a speak-to-chat technology that automatically reduces volume during conversations as well as touch sensor controls that let you answer phone calls, adjust music volume, pause, play and skip tracks. Plus, with up to 30 hours of battery life, they charge quickly — with just 10 minutes of charge, you’ll get five hours of playback, according to Sony.

4.7-star average rating from 3,867 reviews

Save 17% on Apple’s latest smartwatch, which lets you keep tabs on your phone notifications, stream music and track movement throughout the day. I have the Series 9 and love that I can see my heart rate as I workout and respond to texts hands-free, even without my iPhone nearby.

4.7-star average rating from 30,936 reviews

This mini speaker from Bose is currently 17% off and is perfect for cycling and trips to the beach and park since it comes with a tear-resistant strap that makes toting it around, easy. The speaker, which has up to six hours of playtime, is also waterproof and dustproof to meet IP67 requirements, according to Bose.

4.5-star average rating from 68,784 reviews

You can use this Magsafe device to rapidly charge your iPhone and AirPods wirelessly, according to the brand. This charger is currently 26% off and will magnetically attach to iPhones 12 or later as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. Apple recommends using it with its 20W USB-C Power Adapter for optimal results.

4.2-star average rating from 982 reviews

This digital camera, which is in our guide to the best point-and-shoot cameras, is a quality option for beginners wanting to advance their photography skills or those simply looking for a camera to capture everyday moments. The camera has a slim design, 5x zoom capability and wide angle lens that you can also use to capture 1080P HD videos, according to the brand. It comes with a USB cable, AC adapter and strap and its blue colorway is currently 17% off.

Why trust NBC Select?

Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator at NBC Select and has covered various tech, home and kitchen and wellness stories. For this story, she found the best current deals on Amazon based on products NBC Select has covered before in categories that our readers enjoy.

